The Rock WrestleMania 41 spoiler: Massive potential plan for Dwayne Johnson in WWE next year revealed

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is undoubtedly one of the best WWE superstars ever. He made his WWE debut after he retired from American football due to an injury in 1996. Initially, he debuted as Rocky Malvia using his dad's first name and his grandfather's last name.

Fans did not love Johnson’s Rock Malvia character and at one point Rock decided to switch his character. Later, he got aligned with Nation of Domination, and he introduced himself as The Rock.

Dwayne’s The Rock character gained popularity in a very short period and he captured the WWE Championships.

The Rock had some of the greatest moments in WWE his feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Chirs Jericho, John Cena, and many more.

The Brahma Bull, retired from professional wrestling full-time to pursue his Hollywood career at the age of 32 age in 2004, he performed in multiple global hits from The Fast and Furious series, Black Adam, Rampage, and many more.

The People’s Champion wrestled a proper match at WrestleMania 28 and then at WrestleMania 29 against John Cena. he recently made a surprise appearance at Blue Brand last year in September and got involved in a segment with Austin Theory.

A recent report by Xero News suggests The Rock will get inducted into the Hall of Fame next year at WrestleMania 41.

Advertisement

“The Rock is a 1-time match and done, heading to the hall of fame next year (Mania 41 HOF)” Xero News via Twitter X.

ALSO READ: Did Dwayne Johnson play in the NFL? Exploring The Rock’s football career before joining WWE

When will The Rock make his in-ring return?

The Rock’s last match was the shortest in the history of WWE ever at WrestleMania 32, against Erick Rowan from The Wyatt Family. Some previous reports suggest The Rock is likely to make his in-ring return against his cousin and the undisputed WWE champion Roman Reigns.

The Rock was supposed to face his brother Roman Reigns last year at WrestleMania 39, Dwayne revealed and confirmed this rumor himself at Patt McAfee show he even said he had a meeting with Vince McMahon and Nick Khan last year in Las Vagas.

Later the plans were canceled due to unknown reasons and Cody Rhodes stepped in to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The reports indicate that The Rock will start a program against Roman Reigns from Elimination Chamber 2024, he is rumored to appear at the show. And if The Rock returns he will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Roman Reigns is currently, the WWE's undisputed universal champion, who captured the WWE universal championship in 2020, after defeating Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt in a triple threat match.

Reigns then solidified his reign after he captured the WWE championship after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 and became the WWE’s undisputed universal champion.

Fans and experts believe this is the best time for Roman Reigns to face his cousin The Rock. Would you like to see this exciting match? Comment down below.

ALSO READ: Is The Rock actually 6'5? Why does Dwayne Johnson lie about his height?