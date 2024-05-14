EXCLUSIVE: 'For me, Shah Rukh Khan is the villain', Manoj Bajpayee explains Veer Zaara from Raza's perspective

Manoj Bajpayee is considered to be one of the finest Indian actors. In his career spanning across four decades and 100 films, the actor has entertained and inspired millions. Manoj Bajpayee graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive Masterclass of his, where he shared many interesting untold stories from his movie journey, that film enthusiasts are generally keen to know about.

Manoj Bajpayee Clears Allegations Of His Character Spoiling Veer And Zaara's Love Story

Manoj Bajpayee had a guest appearance in the cult-classic Veer Zaara. He essayed the role of Zaara's to-be husband, Raza. In the exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass with Himesh Mankad, the celebrated actor shared how he dealt with allegations like that of his character destroying the love story of Veer Zaara.

Talking about a lady who came up to him and told him about how his character destroyed Veer and Zaara's life, Bajpayee said, "A lady came up to me and said, 'You did such a negative thing. You destroyed Veer and Zaara's life. I said, 'Wow. You are not looking from the man's (Raza in Veer Zaara) perspective. He is engaged. His to-be wife is going around with another man. And you are hating me? This is great morality! These are great ethics!'" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued, "I was doing it considering that my to-be wife is engaging in an extramarital. How would one tolerate? Would a lady tolerate if her man engages in an extramarital? If not, why would the man have a problem too?"

Manoj Bajpayee Says That For Him, Shah Rukh Khan Was The Villain Of Veer Zaara

"When I am given a role, I think from the character's perspective. Then I will be able to make it believable. That's how my thought process was while approaching the role. For me, Shah Rukh was the villain (laughs). For Raza, Shah Rukh was a bad man. Since Raza was powerful, he could trap them. If he was not powerful, he would commit suicide somewhere, right? Or he would spend the rest of his life as 'Devdas'. A man does whatever he can, in his own limits (laughs)."

Bajpayee Says That Audiences Are Biased Towards Heroes

When interviewer Himesh said that he never looked from this perspective, Manoj Bajpayee said, "This is because we are biased towards the heroes (laughs)."

Watch Manoj Bajpayee's Pinkvilla Masterclass

Bhaiyya Ji Releases In Theatres On 24th May, 2024

Manoj Bajpayee gears up for his 100th film Bhaiyya Ji. Bhaiyya Ji, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, releases in theatres on 24th May, 2024. The film is a desi-masala action entertainer.

How excited are you to watch Bhaiyya Ji? Also, share us what your views are, on Manoj Bajpayee's character of Raza?

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'Mumbai Industry was changed by a man from Hyderabad', Manoj Bajpayee raves about Ram Gopal Varma