Top 10 longest reigning WWE World Champions: Where does Roman Reigns rank in list?

Roman Reigns is currently the undisputed champion in WWE, holding his title for almost three years so far. He first captured the championship in 2020 and has not lost it since, cementing his legacy as the greatest wrestler of his generation.

Reigns held the Universal title for almost 1160 days and has been the undisputed champion of the world for the last 500 days.

However, Roman Reigns is not the only WWE star to have achieved a record-breaking championship reign. There have been multiple wrestlers throughout history who have held a title for extended periods, with some reigns lasting even longer than Reigns' current run.



Top 10 longest-reigning WWE champions ever

10. Macho Man Randy Savage: 371 Days

Randy Savage is considered one of the most successful and beloved WWE superstars of all time. He won the world championship at WrestleMania IV after prevailing in a tournament. Savage then went on to have a title reign that lasted 371 days.

And then Hulk Hogan defeated him and became the world champion at the showcase of immortals.

9. AJ Styles: 371 Days

AJ Styles built his reputation as a top-tier performer in rival promotions and independent circuits such as TNA and NJPW, where he captured numerous titles around the world early in his career. He earned acclaim for his phenomenal skills before joining WWE.

AJ Styles made his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble. He rapidly ascended to the top, winning the WWE Championship against Jinder Mahal. As champion, Styles defended against top contenders including Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev, and John Cena.

Phenomenal one then lost his title against Daniel Bryan securing a reign of a total of 371 days, equivalent to Randy Savage.

8. John Cena: 381 Days

John Cena is unarguably one of the best WWE champions of all time. Cena has captured the main gold in the company sixteen times. The reign of the Cenation leader began when he captured the world title in 2006.

He successfully defended his title against top-rated superstars including Shawn Michaels, Edge, and more. Later next year at Summer Slam 2007 Randy Orton captured the title and ended the long reign of John Cena of 381 days.

7. CM Punk: 434 Days

Best in the World CM Punk is one of the most popular pro wrestling stars globally. His popularity was at peak during his title reign especially when he faced John Cena and recreated the Summer Of Punk.

CM Punk won the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank 2011 and went on to defend it against top stars like John Cena during his reign. He portrayed a rebellious anti-hero character that made him hugely popular, especially for his sharp mic skills. Punk was seen as the second coming of the rebellious Stone Cold Steve Austin. His championship run ended when he was dethroned by The Rock after 434 days as champion.

6. Brock Lesnar: 504 Days

Brock Lesnar is considered the best naturally gifted athlete in the world. Lesnar captured multiple titles at multiple stages including NCAA, WWE, and even UFC.

Beast made his return to the world of professional wrestling in 2012. Lesnar captured the WWE championship at SummerSlam 2014 after defeating John Cena. Lesner defeated every possible challenger from Randy Orton to Roman Reigns.

Then Lesnar lost his title at WrestleMania 31 when Seth Rollins cashed in his money in the bank contract which is considered the greatest cash in ever. The heist of the century ended the legendary reign of Brock Lesnar.

5. Pedro Morales: 1027 Days

The 1000-day championship reign group began with Purto Rican WWF superstar Pedro Morales. He captured the world championship in 1971 and held it till late 1973.

4. Roman Reigns: 1164 Days

The current WWE Undisputed champion is the only modern-era champion to be part of the 1000 days as the champion record. Reigns dominated the whole roaster during his title reign and main-event three WrestleMania’s in a row.

Reigns has successfully secured the title reign of 1100 plus days and counting. He will be maineventing the fourth WrestleMania this year.

3. Hulk Hogan: 1474 Days

Hulk Hogan is considered the first face of the WWE company and quickly became a pop icon of the world and was massively loved by kids. Hogan defeated Iron Sheik at Madison Square Garden. And held the title for four long years.

2. Bob Buckland: 2135 Days

Bob Buckland is the first superstar to ever enter the realm of 2000+ days reign as the World champion. From February 1978 to December 1983, he held his first rule, and his second reign, which started in November 1994, came to an end in November 1995.

1. Bruno Sammartino: 2803 Days

Bruno Sammartino is regarded as the first popular pro wrestler in the history of business. Sammartino sold out the most popular arena Madison Square Garden multiple times at that time. Which itself speaks to why he was regarded as the greatest champion to ever grace the business. His total combined title reign is around 11 years

