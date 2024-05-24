Triple H Adds Massive Prize for Winner of 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Tournament: DETAILS Inside

WWE is all geared up to host a massive premium live event after hosting an enormous event at France WWE Backlash 2024, WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024. The event is set to take place on May 25, 2024, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This will be the 12th edition of King of the Ring pay-per-view.

Triple H recently announced in a presser adding a massive prize for the winner of King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring 2024. Triple H said the winner of the tournament will not just earn the crown but will also earn the opportunity to challenge the champion of their brand at Summer Slam 2024.

This announcement by Triple H has increased the anticipation for WWE King and Queen in the Ring 2024; the show is going to be a must-see with incredible star power on the card, including WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, WWE women's heavyweight champion Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Gunther, and many more.

WWE will crown the 23rd King of the Ring, the last King of the Ring, Xavier Woods, and the second Queen of the Ring, Zelina Vega.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Match Card

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs Logan Paul: WWE Undisputed Champion Match

2. Becky Lynch (c) vs Liv Morgan: WWE Women's World Championship

3. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed: WWE Intercontinental Championship

4. King of the Ring finals: Final Match to crown King of the Ring

5. Queen of the Ring finals: Final Match to crown Queen of the Ring

When is King and Queen of the Ring 2024

UK :

- Start Time: Saturday, May 25, 6:00 p.m. BST

- Countdown Show: Saturday, May 25, 5:00 p.m. BST

- Standard Time: BST

USA :

- Start Time: Saturday, May 25, 1:00 p.m. EDT

- Countdown Show: Saturday, May 25, 12:00 p.m. EDT

- Standard Time: EDT

Australia:

- Start Time: Sunday, May 26, 3:00 a.m. AEST

- Countdown Show: Sunday, May 26, 2:00 a.m. AEST

- Standard Time: AEST

India :

- Start Time: Saturday, May 25, 10:30 p.m. IST

- Countdown Show: Saturday, May 25, 10:00 p.m. IST

- Standard Time: IST

