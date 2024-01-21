UFC 297 purse and salaries: How much did Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis make for their Middleweight title fight?

UFC hosted their first major pay-per-view event of this year today at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, with two major UFC championships on the line. At the co-main event, Mayra Bueno Silva fought Raquel Pennington for the vacant Bantamweight championship. Pennington and Silva gave each other the fight of their lives.



Judges scored the fight in favor of Raquel Pennington and she was crowned as the new UFC women’s bantamweight champion of the world.



For main-event UFC middleweight champion, Sean Strickland was set to defend his championship against undefeated UFC middleweight star Dricus du Plessis.

Both fighters gave their hundred percent coming forward Strickland landed his signature jabs, On the other hand, Du Plessis who is best known for his weird but effective fighting style, gave Strickland a tough fight and busted wide open.



Both fighters went to war for straight five rounds, showcasing incredible resilience. Judges scored the match in favor of challenger Dricus du Plessis, and he was crowned as the new UFC middleweight champion of the world.

How much money did Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis earn?

According to some reports by Marca, the salaries of both main eventers are massive for UFC 297. Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland will get a higher paycheck than Dricus du Plessis. Sean Strickland will get a 3 million dollars base salary due to his relatively more fan following as compared to Dricus du Plessis.



And new UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis will take home 1 million dollars for his main-event fight.

Dricus du Plessis's UFC record



Newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has an impressive mixed martial arts record. Du Plessis has set many records in his division, and he has the highest win streak record in the middleweight division. Du Plessis is the only South African-based UFC champion. And he has an impressive record of 7 wins and no losses in UFC.



1. UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis - Jan. 20, 2024

- Result: Win (S-DEC)

- Round: 5

- Time: 5:00

2. UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez - Jul. 08, 2023

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:23

3. UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane - Mar. 04, 2023

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:59

4. UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev - Dec. 10, 2022

- Result: Win (SUB - Neck Crank)

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:43

5. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier - Jul. 02, 2022

- Result: Win (U-DEC)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

6. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 - Jul. 10, 2021

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:41

7. UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen - Oct. 10, 2020

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:22

