WATCH: CM Punk and Jack Perry’s Unseen Footage Of AEW All In Infamous Backstage Incident

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, the Young Bucks released footage of CM Punk's backstage dispute with Jack Perry from September's ‘All In’ event. The clip, which showed Punk dragging Perry, resulted in the former All-Elite being sacked with reason.

AEW confirmed that footage of CM Punk's backstage fight with Jack Perry will be shown at the AEW All In PPV starting in August 2023. This led CM Punk’s comeback to WWE at Survivor Series last November.

CM Punk and Jack Perry’s Unseen Footage Of AEW All

The Young Bucks were spotted backstage on April 10th's AEW Dynamite. Nicholas Jackson discussed how at AEW All In last year, they met FTR in a match that people predicted would determine the best team of this generation.

Matthew Jackson discussed how Jack Perry was made the scapegoat in the backstage brawl at AEW All In. Nick Jackson stated that FTR is buddies with the person Perry argued with. CM Punk was not referenced by name.

They aired footage from backstage at AEW All In, where CM Punk approached Jack Perry backstage while numerous other individuals were there. We couldn't hear them because it was shot from a distance.

CM Punk punched Jack Perry

When Punk was seen speaking to Jack Perry, he delivered the initial hit on Perry by pushing him in the chest. Punk tried a choke Perry as well. It was shortly stopped by Samoa Joe (Punk's opponent at AEW All In), Jerry Lynn, a referee, and others.

Following the altercation, Punk was taken away from Perry and proceeded to his All In bout against Samoa Joe.

After the clip aired, FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood gave a promo, criticizing The Young Bucks for airing it while promoting their AEW Dynasty match against the Young Bucks. They did not mention CM Punk by name, even though they are known to be friends with him.

Punk was not fired primarily due to a backstage incident with Jack Perry during All In in London. His dismissal happened after Tony Khan felt physically threatened by Punk at All In while attempting to concentrate Punk on the match.

Unlike previous instances, Khan was unable to successfully speak or reason with Punk, and eyewitness testimony corroborating Khan's accusation ruled out any hope of Punk returning to AEW.

ALSO READ: Tony Khan Still 'Really Mad' at Jack Perry for Causing CM Punk to Leave AEW for WWE: Report