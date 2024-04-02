How Did WWE and AEW React to CM Punk’s Latest Interview? Backstage Reaction REVEALED

CM Punk’s latest interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour has indeed raised eyebrows in the wrestling industry. Punk in his interview spoke about Vince McMahon, his tussle with Jack Perry in AEW, his equation with AEW President Tony Khan and also his future in pro wrestling.

What mattered to his current wrestling promotion WWE, and his former employer AEW was Punk’s comments. Punk was unapologetic like always about what he said. He openly spoke about his controversy with Jack Perry, saying that he didn’t punch him and it was just a reaction to what provoked him.

Similarly Punk didn’t mince words when he called Tony Khan detrimental to AEW since he’s a nice guy and is typically not “Boss” material. What was even more exciting was the backstage reaction in WWE and AEW to Punk’s comments.

According to the website Fightful Select, the reactions to CM Punk’s comments were quite interesting and they are worth mentioning. The website reported that multiple AEW wrestlers posted positive comments about Punk.

One AEW wrestler, his name not disclosed, said that it was good that Punk was now happy,and AEW has also moved on and there is everything to learn from this entire episode with Punk, Tony Khan and Jack Perry.

“More than anything, what the interview showed was that this was preventable from all sides. Punk is happy, AEW talent moved on, so hopefully everyone just learns from it and makes amends in the future,” Fightful Select quoted him.

What was the WWE Backstage Reaction?

Reaction from WWE Backstage was palpable since CM Punk is part of the WWE promotion now, and he is speaking on AEW which is not within the WWE protocols. Fightful reported that WWE's backstage reaction was generally in favor of the interview being released one week before WrestleMania 40, and it did not eclipse the grant event.

Additionally, the backstage personnel also contended that Punk though didn’t want to speak about AEW was aware that the discussion was likely to come up.

What is CM Punk doing at WrestleMania 40?

CM Punk was originally planned to square off against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40’s main event on Night 1. However, due to the triceps injury which he incurred at Royal Rumble, CM Punk won’t be able to compete at WrestleMania, and would be commentating instead on the match.

This makes it more interesting for CM Punk, as he will indeed be at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 6, 7 when WrestleMania 40 takes place.

