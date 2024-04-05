Did J Cole Quote CM Punk in His Latest Kendrick Lamar Diss? Exploring Viral Tweet

A tweet is going viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), which claims that rapper J Cole has used a line of WWE wrestler CM Punk to trash his rival rapper, Kendrick Lamar. The line is, “Your arms are too short to box with god.”

The answer to this question is that J Cole did use a quote which was once used by CM Punk, but Punk is also not the first one to have used the quote. We don’t know the origins of it but can certainly say that CM Punk was not the first one to use it.

CM Punk who is known for his tremendous mic skills had used this phrase against The Rock when he was trashing him in 2013 before their encounter at Royal Rumble. Punk was in fact, angry with the entire WWE management for letting a part-timer like The Rock come out of retirement and then beat him and go back to retirement again.

So, J Cole has used this line against his rival and bete noire, Kenrick Lamar with whom he has had a long-term beef.

Advertisement

What is their rivalry?

Rapper beef is nothing new, it's just part of the business. The drama originally kicked off with Drake, but now it's mainly between J Cole and Kendrick Lamar.

The initial spark however was a gesture towards unity, rather than division but it went the wrong way. In October, last year, Drake had released an album For All The Dogs, which featured a collaboration with J Cole called First Person Shooter.

In one verse, Cole suggested that he, Drake and Kendrick were the “big three” of the current era of hip-hop. The lyrics of the song go by, “Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K. Dot [Kendrick]? Is it Aubrey [Drake]? Or me? / We the big three, like we started a league."

It debuted at the top of the US Singles Chart, becoming Drake’s 13th and Cole’s first number-one song.

However, rapper Kenrick Lamar responded to this, in another album earlier this month, with a very rough reply. He took aim at Cole’s verse, claiming there was no “big three- it’s just big me.”

J Cole then also offered his reply on his surprise album Might Delete Later. "I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissing / You want some attention, it come with extensions," he rapped. "He still doing shows but fell off like The Simpsons," Cole rapped.

He finished up by saying that he still respected Lamar, but wouldn’t hesitate to destroy him if the insults continued.

ALSO READ: 'Zero Regrets': CM Punk Opens Up About His Failed UFC Run and Whether He Regrets Competing Inside the Octagon