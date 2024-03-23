Jack Perry REVEALS He Didn’t Apologize to Tony Khan for Fight With CM Punk; Was Denied This Request by AEW

It’s hidden from no one that Jack Perry and CM Punk had a massive physical altercation before the AEW pay-per-view event, All In, in August 2023. That resulted in the suspension of both the wrestlers, and eventually the firing of CM Punk from the company.

Punk though, wasn’t affected an inch by the firing, and he instead went to WWE within two months, it seems that Jack Perry is still bearing the brunt of that scuffle. Perry has since then not been seen in AEW, and although he hasn’t been fired, it was reported that CEO Tony Khan is still furious at Perry for costing AEW CM Punk.

However, Perry has said that he didn’t apologize to CM Punk at all after the fight. Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez reported that Perry flatly denied apologizing to Tony Khan for the fight with CM Punk. As a result, he was denied an AEW released by the company.

"Jack Perry disputes apologizing for CM Punk fight, was denied AEW release request", Bryan Alvarez said.

What did Jack Perry say?

According to Alvarez, Peery flatly denied sending any apologizing text to Tony Khan, and informed Khan's lawyers that he wouldn’t initiate first contact with the AEW President.

According to Wrestling.com, Perry claimed that he didn’t hear from Khan for the next two months, and that Khan had set up a meeting in November before Full Gear. But that was scrapped after Punk made his WWE return at Survivor Series in October.

So, Perry started working with New Japan Pro Wrestling and wanted to work with Wrestle Kingdom. Due to “logical reasons”, he was unable to appear at the show.

Did Tony Khan deny release to Jack Perry?

It was reported that Perry had asked for a release from AEW but it was denied by Tony Khan. This eventually means that he is still under the contract of AEW, even though he hasn’t been seen at the promotion for months. Perry also says that there are no plans of getting him back to AEW, and he hasn’t talked to Tony Khan in several months.

What was the CM Punk and Jack Perry fight about?

The friction between the two AEW superstars initially started when Punk allegedly nixed Perry’s idea of using a real glass for a fight. For Punk, that might have been due to safety concerns for a 26-year-old Perry but the latter took it personally.

During his FTW Championship match against Hook at AEW All In Zero Hour, Perry passed a word at Punk which infuriated him. After a spot that saw both Hook and Perry land in front glass of a limousine, Perry pointed to shattered glass, stared into the camera and said, “Real glass, cry me river.”

Punk didn’t take these comments lightly and when Perry returned backstage, the two had a huge brawl. It was also reported that Punk even went on to hit Perry and had to be stopped by other wrestlers.

Punk and Jerry were then suspended indefinitely, and Punk was later fired. He made his return to WWE two months later at Survivor Series 2023.

