Watch: EXO’s Baekhyun Sings USA and Korean National Anthem at ‘2024 MLB World Tour: Seoul Series’

The Seoul Series, which is part of the 2024 MLB World Tour, was played between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. This particular series had two games and was played on March 21 and 22. According to Soompi, Kpop superstar EXO's Baekhyun, known for his powerful vocals, sang the Korean and USA national anthems at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on March 21st.

The multitalented singer from EXO took the stage on this World Tour and delivered a magnificent performance. He made the opening performance of the MLB a major event with his talent and singing prowess. The video was uploaded on social media and went viral immediately.

Baekhyun captivates the audience

The K-pop singer's mesmerizing performance at the opening ceremony impressed the audience. Fans from all over the globe praised him on social media for his vocal skills, especially during the difficult rendition of the USA's national anthem.

The players were so impressed by his melody that they all bowed their heads in respect for their country. This marked a significant moment for Korea as it hosted its first MLB event, highlighting the country's exceptional talent once again.

Baekhyun looked sharp in his suit, with numerous awards and invitations to perform at prestigious events under his belt, it's no surprise he was the top pick for this occasion.

Advertisement

More about EXO’s Baekhyun’s steller presence at events

Baekhyun looked dashing in a black suit as he sang in the massive stadium.

He has previously been invited to major sports events. Baekhyun has been called to perform at the soccer national team warm-up and the opening ceremony of the IOC General Assembly. He was also invited to the 2023 LoL World Championship finals. Not only did he grace the stadium with his incredible vocals, but he is also hosting the 2024 solo Asia Tour Lonsdaliete. The event was announced to have a successful start at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. Additionally, he has established his own agency, INB100, where he will carry out his solo activities.

EXO fans are undoubtedly thrilled, and this might attract new fans to the world-famous K-pop group EXO.

ALSO READ: EXO’s Suho is powerful crown prince who seeks revenge in compelling Missing Crown Prince teaser; Watch