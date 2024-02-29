WATCH: Seth Rollins Tells Wife Becky Lynch He Can Eat Spicy Food But Cannot Do THIS for CM Punk

The Second City Saint CM Punk made his shocking and much-anticipated return to WWE almost after a decade last year at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. CM Punk left WWE in 2014 on a sour note. He was not happy with WWE management and claimed back that he to never work in WWE again.

CM Punk was set for another amazing run, WWE started working on his comeback rivals as soon he made his way back to WWE, the day he made his return after the WarGames match. One man was not happy and was repeatedly mocking him and even pointing middle fingers at him, Seth Rollins.

CM Punk’s backstage reputation was not great back then many superstars believed he made their work difficult with his behavior, especially members of the faction The Shield ( Roman Reign, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose ).

Seth Rollins is one of the WWE guys who has been very vocal about his dislike towards Punk all the years he was not in WWE. One time back in 2022 CM Punk even called CM Punk “Cancer for WWE”.

Seth Rollins and CM Punk started their feud when Punk made his way back to WWE, They were supposed to face each other at WrestleMania 40 night one. Unfortunately, CM Punk got injured at Royal Rumble 2024 and was forced to miss WrestleMania 40.



Recently Seth Rollins appeared on Firstwefeast alongside his wife where they were playing the game Do the Dare or Eat Spicy Food.



Becky Lynch got a dare where she asked Rollins to say some kind words about CM Punk who Seth Rollins does not like.

Seth Rollins responded, “ I am sure there are some nice things to say about him but this is a game of choice, I would rather suffer to this hot-wing and not say anything nice about Punk in public.”

CM Punk's UFC record

After leaving WWE back in 2014, Punk announced his retirement from his professional wrestling career and he tried his hands at multiple fields in acting, and commentary in 2016, Punk decided to follow the footsteps of former rival and another Paul Heyman Guy Brock Lesnar who went to UFC after leaving WWE and managed to capture UFC heavyweight championship which made him a worldwide icon.

Punk’s mixed martial arts career didn’t go according to his plans and Punk faced a lot of trolling after he lost all his fights in UFC. Punk last appeared in Octagon in 2018 and in 2020 he was removed from UFC anti-dopping program retiring from mixed martial arts forever.

1. Mickey Gall vs. CM Punk

- Event: UFC 203: Miocic vs. Overeem

- Date: September 10, 2016

- Result: Loss (Submission)

- Method: Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:14

2. Mike Jackson vs. CM Punk

- Event: UFC 225: Whittaker vs. Romero 2

- Date: June 9, 2018

- Result: Loss (Overturned to No Contest)

- Method: Decision (Unanimous)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

- Notes: overturned to a no contest.

