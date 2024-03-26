Watch: Shubman Gill Forgets What to Pick at the CSK vs GT Toss; Reminds Fans of Rohit Sharma

The 7th contest of IPL 2024 is currently underway between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the M. Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium, with both teams having new skippers leading them this season. While Chennai is being led by the young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad after their former skipper MS Dhoni announced his decision to step down ahead of the IPL 2024 opening game, Shubman Gill is in charge of Gujarat Titans after the departure of Hardik Pandya from the team to return to Mumbai Indians.

Shubman Gill forgets what to pick

Before the match started, there was a funny incident that took place when both team captains came out for the toss. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad tossed the coin, but it ended up falling in Shubman's favor.

On being asked what he wanted to opt for, Shubman first fumbled as he said that Gujarat would like to bat first but was quick to recover as he immediately said that bowling was the decision he would opt for.

Fans react to Shubman’s hilarious incident

Fans found this incident rather amusing as they immediately took to X to react to Shubman’s innocent mistake. Sharing the video, a fan wrote, “He fumbled and it happens when you are playing against a team like CSK in their home ground where the entire stadium is flooded with yellow colour! Playing against the crowd is always the most difficult thing, hoping for his win!”

Advertisement

Another fan compared him to Rohit Sharma, who is known to forget things and during one instance forgot what he wanted to choose during the toss, and wrote, “Reminded of Rohit Sharma.”

CSK vs GT

Both Gujarat Giants and Chennai Super Kings have 2 points each as they earned victory in their first respective games. While Chennai beat Bengaluru in the season opener by 6 wickets, Gujarat defeated Mumbai by 6 runs in Ahmedabad to open their account of the season.

Ruturaj Gaikwad took over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings when former Indian skipper MS Dhoni passed it on to him just before the beginning of IPL 2024. Following an all-cash deal between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, Shubman Gill was appointed as the new captain of Gujarat Titans after Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, Hardik has assumed the role of captain for Mumbai Indians after they made the decision to replace Rohit with him.

ALSO READ: CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Preview: The MS Dhoni & Hardik Pandya Battle Royal targets 3 crore real-time devices