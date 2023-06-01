EXCLUSIVE: Shubman Gill recalls his earliest Spider-Man memory; Calls Tobey Maguire the 'best' Spider-Man

Shubman Gill is one of the most popular Indian cricketers and in just a few years, he has made it big for himself. He is among the most sought-after celebrities and enjoys a huge fan-following. He dubbed for the Indian Spider-Man character Pavitr Prabhakar in Sony's latest animated Spider-Man flick Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse in Hindi and Punjabi. The film has released in Indian theatres today and it has opened well considering that it is an animated film at the end of the day. Shubman graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his where he talked about his earliest Spider-Man Memory, his favourite Spider-Man character and more.

Shubman Gill Recalls His Earliest Spider-Man Memory

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, when Shubman Gill was asked about his earliest memory of Spider-Man, he said, "The first time I had watched a Spider-Man movie was the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man Part 1 and I guess I had watched it on Set Max and it was Set Max Premiere. At that time, there used to be newspapers with all the channels and at what time the movie is going to come. It was a Saturday and it came at about 8 or 9 PM. I don't remember correctly. I watched the whole movie. And there used to be a repeat the next day, on Sunday in the afternoon, and I watched the repeat as well and I was just obsessed. There's this one scene where there is fire in the house and the green goblin is pretending to be a grandmother who needs help and Spider-Man puts his web, pulls him close and kicks him. That scene was insane for me. That scene, I imitated. I went to school; I think I was about 6 or 7. All of my friends watched the movie and we tried to imitate that. That action scene was just memorable."

Shubman Gill's Favourite Spider-Man Is The One Played By Tobey Maguire

Recalling his happy days as a boy who enjoyed watching Spider-Man films featuring Tobey Maguire, Shubman Gill said, "If somebody asks me who's Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire is the Spider-Man for me. End of debate. Not even half a percent of doubt. All of them are great but for me Tobey Maguire is the best."

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Is Now Playing In Theatres

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse has released in 1800 screens across India. It has released in 10 different languages, which is the highest for any film that has released in India. Shubman Gill, as mentioned, has dubbed for the Indian Spider-Man character Pavitr Prabhakar in Hindi and Punjabi. The film has had good advance bookings and will be posing a good opening day number of around Rs 4.5 -5 crores nett. It is projected to earn in the vicinity of 200 million dollars at the worldwide box office in its first weekend.

You can watch Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse in theatres now.

