What Happened To Grayson Murray? Two Time PGA Tour Winner Passes Away at 30

The golf community is reeling from the devastating news that Grayson Murray, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, has passed away at the young age of 30.

Murray had withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Challenge citing illness on Friday after completing 16 holes of his second round. Just a day later, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan delivered the heartbreaking announcement.

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that Grayson Murray passed away this morning," a somber Monahan stated.

"I am at a loss for words. The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

Monahan revealed he had spoken to Murray's parents, who insisted the tournament should go on as their son would have wanted. Grief counselors were made available at the event site and virtually for players not in the field.

ALSO READ: Who Was Charlie Colin? Exploring Life, Career, and Accolades of Train Member as He Passes Away at 58

Rising Star Grayson Murray Achieved Dream but Battled Demons

A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Murray was a decorated junior golfer, winning an incredible three straight Junior World Championships from 2006-2008.

He went on to play collegiate golf at Wake Forest, East Carolina and Arizona State before turning professional.

Murray achieved his dream of earning a PGA Tour card for the 2016-17 season at just 22 years old. His first tour win came at the 2017 Barbasol Championship, earning him exemption status through 2019.

Though he struggled for form after that initial success, Murray regained his tour card this season.

In January, Murray secured his second PGA Tour title at the Sony Open in Hawaii, a victory that vaulted him to a career-high world ranking of 46th.

In his winner's press conference, he opened up about private struggles that had been weighing him down.

"My parents have been through hell and back basically for the last six years with me fighting some mental stuff," Murray said. "It's not easy on me, and the people around me that love me, they don't like to see me down."

"It's not easy on me, and the people around me that love me, they don't like to see me down. They've been my number one supporters. There are a few friends as well that have been there and it makes these moments a lot more special."

Grayson Murray Being Candid About Mental Health and Addiction Battles

Indeed, Murray had been remarkably candid about his bouts with depression and alcoholism throughout his young career. In 2021, he posted on social media about receiving treatment for alcohol abuse.

"Why was I drunk?" Murray wrote in one post. "I am an alcoholic that hates everything to do with the PGA Tour life and that's my scapegoat."

After an alcohol-related incident in Hawaii led to a PGA suspension, fellow tour pro Phil Mickelson, who has been open about his own gambling addiction struggles, reached out to offer support.

This year, Murray appeared to be getting his life and golf career back on track with his win in Hawaii and high finishes at the Masters and PGA Championship.

Tragically, his life has now been cut short in deeply unfortunate circumstances that have left his peers shell-shocked.

"Obviously the news hasn't really sunk in quite yet, but I'm thinking about his family and praying hard for all of them," said world No.1 Scottie Scheffler. "I can't imagine how difficult of a time this is."

"Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away," wrote Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald. "He asked me for some advice on how to play Augusta a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life truly is precious."

Bubba Watson, a two-time major winner, added "Very sad to hear the news of Grayson Murray's passing. Life is so fragile. I was just hugging you at the Masters, telling you how proud of you I am. Thankful to have known you."

Another US player, Webb Simpson, said the pair had known each other since they were children."I'm super thankful for getting some good time with him before the bad news of today," he added.

As Murray's family, friends, and the entire golfing world mourns this tragic loss, the inspirational 30-year-old will be remembered for his talent, openness about his personal struggles, and the lasting impact he made in a cruelly short time.

ALSO READ: Who Was Richard M Sherman? Legendary Disney Composer Known For Mary Poppins And The Jungle Book Passes Away At 95