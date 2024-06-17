7 best Konkona Sen Sharma movies that will leave you spellbound

Konkona Sen Sharma’s movies showcase her indelible talent and she is celebrated for her captivating performances and artistic versatility. The Life In A Metro actress seamlessly transitions between independent and mainstream films, charming audiences with her nuanced portrayals.

From portraying strong, independent women to characters grappling with complex emotions, Konkona's ability to embody diverse roles has earned her critical acclaim and numerous awards.

Her dedication to her craft and natural onscreen presence solidifies her position as one of the leading actresses of her generation. Let's take a look at some of the best Konkona Sen Sharma movies here!

7 best Konkona Sen Sharma movies that are pure gold

Wake Up Sid

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Rahul Khanna, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, Namit Das

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2009

Where to Watch: Netflix

Wake Up Sid is one of Konkona Sen Sharma’s best movies, it is a coming-of-age story about a carefree college student, Sid (Ranbir Kapoor), who gets his life straightened out by Aisha (Konkona Sen Sharma), an aspiring writer from Kolkata.

Aisha is independent, mature, and driven, the complete opposite of Sid. She challenges him to take responsibility and pursue his dreams. The film explores themes of growing up, finding your passion, and the importance of relationships.

Talvar

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Neeraj Kabi, Sochum Shah, Tabu, Gajraj Rao

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Thriller

Release Year: 2015

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Talvar is a gripping courtroom drama based on the real-life Noida double murder case. Konkona Sen Sharma portrays Nutan Tandon, the wife caught in the eye of the storm. The film explores the complexities of the investigation and trial through Nutan's perspective.

As accusations fly and the media frenzy intensifies, Nutan fights for the truth alongside her husband, battling a system that seems stacked against them. Konkona's nuanced performance captures the emotional turmoil of a woman caught between grief, suspicion, and the desperate hope for justice.

Aaja Nachle

Cast: Madhuri Dixit Nene, Konkona Sen Sharma, Akshaye Khanna, Kunal Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Vinay Pathak, Divya Dutta, Ranvir Shorey

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Movie Genre: Dance, Musical

Release Year: 2007

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Aaja Nachle is a vibrant dance film following Dia (Madhuri Dixit), a former dancer returning to her hometown to save a beloved theater from demolition. Konkona Sen Sharma plays Anokhi, a tomboyish local with a hidden talent for dance. Dia casts Anokhi as the lead opposite newcomer Imran (Kunal Kapoor) in a grand musical aimed at saving the theater.

Anokhi blossoms under Dia's guidance, but also harbors a secret crush on Imran, adding a touch of comedic tension. Their contrasting personalities and shared passion for dance create a delightful dynamic in the film.

Luck By Chance

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Comedy

Release Year: 2009

Where to Watch: Netflix

Luck By Chance delves into the dark underbelly of Bollywood. Konkona Sen Sharma portrays Sona Mishra, an aspiring actress who navigates the cutthroat industry with talent and integrity. Unlike some, she refuses to compromise her values. Sona's journey unfolds alongside Vikram (Farhan Akhtar), a newcomer thrust into sudden fame.

The film explores the themes of ambition, exploitation, and the struggle to find success on your own terms. Konkona's portrayal of Sona offers a grounded perspective amidst the glitz and glamour, highlighting the perseverance required to make it in Bollywood without sacrificing your artistic identity.

Life In A Metro

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Shiny Ahuja, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Sharman Joshi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2007

Where to Watch: Netflix

In the list of Konkona Sen Sharma’s movies, Life in a Metro is a must-watch. It weaves together the lives of nine characters in Mumbai's fast-paced world. Sen Sharma portrays Shruti Ghosh, a young woman trapped in a loveless marriage. She yearns for connection and finds solace in an unexpected friendship with Rahul (Irrfan Khan), another soul grappling with loneliness.

Their bond blossoms amidst the complexities of their existing relationships, forcing them to confront their desires and search for true happiness. Konkona delivers a powerful performance showcasing Shruti's vulnerability and strength as she navigates the choppy waters of love and longing.

Omkara

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bipasha Basu

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Action

Release Year: 2006

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Ajay Devgn and Konkona Sen Sharma’s movie Omkara is a modern twist on Shakespeare's Othello, set in the gritty world of Uttar Pradesh. Konkona Sen Sharma portrays Indu Tyagi, the wife of Keshav (Vivek Oberoi), Omkara's loyal lieutenant. Initially appearing vivacious and carefree, Indu hides a deeper complexity.

As Iago's manipulative counterpart, Langda Tyagi (Saif Ali Khan), sows seeds of doubt, Indu becomes entangled in the web of deceit. Her role takes a surprising turn, impacting the tragic fate of the characters. Konkona's performance adds a layer of intrigue to the film, keeping the audience guessing about her true motives.

Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Ajay Devgn, Satish Kaushik, Sanjay Mishra

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2010

Where to Watch: YouTube

Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? is a comical look at overstaying guests. Konkona Sen Sharma portrays Munmun in this film. The story revolves around a couple, Puneet and Munmun, whose peaceful life gets disrupted by a distant relative (played by Paresh Rawal) who shows up unannounced.

This intrusive guest wreaks havoc on their routine and personal space with no signs of leaving. The film explores the challenges of hospitality and the chaos that ensues when a guest overstays their welcome.

Konkona Sen Sharma's movies and work extend beyond the silver screen. A champion for independent cinema and social causes, she advocates for stories that challenge norms and spark conversation.

Her work as an actress, director, and screenwriter reflects a deep understanding of the human condition, making her a true auteur who continues to redefine cinematic excellence in India.

