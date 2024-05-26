Who Was Richard M Sherman? Legendary Disney Composer Known For Mary Poppins And The Jungle Book Passes Away At 95

Disney’s music legend Richard Sherman is no more. Disney reported the demise of a well-known figure in the music industry. The composer was 95. Sherman was known for his work in Disney classics such as Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Richard Sherman passed away due to an old age-related illness on Tuesday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. This was confirmed in a statement by Disney officials.

Who was producer Richard Sherman?

Sherman along with his late brother Robert were an incredible pair of songwriters who won two Oscars in 1965 for their contributions towards Mary Poppins. Some of the most famous works done by Richard and his late brother include Truly Scrumptious from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Trust in Me which is one of the songs that have been preserved till today.

Legacy and career of late producer Richard Sherman

​​​​The late composer's path toward fame continued at the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame induction ceremony (2005) spotlighting his illustrious career. Furthermore, in 2008, he received the United States National Medal of Arts honors among other things.

Additionally, his music also featured in other blockbusters like Bedknobs And Broomsticks, The Aristocats, or even shorter films about Winnie-the-Pooh.

In 1965, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious was an instant pop hit, entering the Billboard Hot 100. With 24 gold and platinum albums, along with his brother, Sherman wrote more than 150 Disney songs.

Some of the scores include the movie Parent Trap, which had a remake in 1998 starring Lindsay Lohan. He also wrote a song for Andreas Deja's Mushka animated short film in 2023.

During this time, Sherman was an active member of Disney’s creative group which won him ten Oscar nominations. At the end of his career he had three Grammy awards and his name is on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Meanwhile, Sherman is survived by Elizabeth, his wife, and his children and grandchildren. The family as well as friends will see him laid to rest in California.