WATCH: Sean O’Malley Confirms He Wants To Face THIS UFC Champion in Superfight

Ilia Topuria's rise in the UFC roster has been a wild ride. The Georgian-Spanish native's skills and power in the octagon are considered a force to be reckoned with. He is also known for his flashy knockouts and quick movements that tend to trouble his opponents.

His dominant victory against tough contender Alexander Volkanovski was a fan favorite. Topuria managed to outclass the Australian featherweight. His previous fights were completely overshadowed by the fact that 'El Matador' knocked out 'The Great' in the second round.

So, with his popularity, it is no surprise that his contemporaries want a piece of him. Among many callouts, one remained memorable: none other than bantamweight contender 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley.

Sean O’Malley challenges Ilia Topuria at UFC 299 media day

As fans highly anticipate the action-packed UFC 299 card, Sean O'Malley provided another topic of conversation for fans to be excited about. On the official media day, 'Sugar' went after Ilia Topuria after a reporter questioned him about their previous social media back-and-forths.

When asked about Topuria's performance against Volkanovski, O'Malley said, "Beautiful performance. I was there live. It was a cool moment." The American native seemed impressed by El Matador's performance. However, this did not prevent Sean from challenging Ilia to a potential bout.

“Ilia is a scary little dude. So, that fight excites me. I would definitely like to get that fight eventually,” said ‘Sugar.’ When asked about the fluctuations of weight between the fighters, he responded, “I would move up to 145 for that. But, I’m a bantamweight for the next couple years. Just go up there, knock him out real quick and head back down.”

Sean O’Malley seems locked in for his title defence against Marlon Vera. If victory is in his hands, the fighter does not seem to shy away from a possible challenge against Ilia Topuria.

The UFC 299 media day was fodder for Sean O'Malley fans as they witnessed Sugar's confident demeanor when discussing his upcoming fight against Marlon Vera. His open challenge toward Ilia Topuria was also a fan-favorite moment during the event.

However, fans of O'Malley rejoiced once again as they watched him call out another fighter. This time, it was not a UFC contemporary, but none other than boxing superstar Ryan Garcia.

The rivalry between Ryan Garcia and Sean O'Malley does not seem to be calming down. Following Ryan's offer to fight O'Malley in the octagon, both fighters appear to have disdain for each other.

The bantamweight went as far as to accuse Garcia of drug abuse in the recent press conference. When asked about their beef, he said, "C****ne is a hell of a drug. I think he's on drugs." This claim from Sean stems from Garcia's anger-filled callouts toward the MMA fighter on Twitter.

'Sugar' also took an unexpected turn and said, "I feel bad for him." The UFC fighter sympathizes with 'KingRy' following the hatred he receives on social media on a daily basis.

