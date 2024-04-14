When AI Tom Brady dazzled in Hilarious comedy special and it will leave you in stitches

Tom Brady is considered one of the most iconic players of all time, not just in the NFL but in the sport's history. But, have you ever thought what if he was a comedian, or imagined him doing comedy? A.I. had once done it for all his fans leaving everyone in splits.

Tom Brady’s AI version appear on comedy special; jokes about football and other things

In 2023, an A.I. version of Tom Brady appeared on a comedy special and joked about football and dating. The first 10-minute long video titled It's Too Easy: A Simulated Hour-long Comedy Special, featuring the 46-year-old making jokes was available on the YouTube page Patreon, but only for the subscribers. The A.I. version of Brady could be heard talking about dating, “anybody on the apps right now? I’m recently single and thinking about getting on them.”

The made-up version continued to say that someone sent him a text on the dating app and told him, “You look just like Tom Brady,” to which he replied that he was Tom Brady only. The A.L generated NFL star then told that she asked him to prove if he was Brady after which he went to her house and let a little air out of all of her footballs, referring to the Deflategate incident that happened in 2015.

Tom Brady's representatives threatened to sue the comedians

In April 2023, it was reported by CBS Sport that the legal representatives of Brady sent a cease-and-desist letter to the comedians and asked them to take down the video or else they face a lawsuit.

The artificial intelligence program Dudesy collected data from “interviews with Tom Brady and hundreds of thousands of hours of stand-up comedy footage” Dudesy then “simulated an hour-long stand-up comedy special,” as reported by New York Post.

Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen, the real-life hosts of the Dudsey AI comedy Podcast earlier talked about the unfounded rumors that the Seven-time Super Bowl champion was about to get into a comedy career on their podcast and this is how the entire drama was staged.

