When and Where to Watch Copa Del Rey Semifinal 2024: Livestream, TV, Date, Time, Preview, Predictions and More

This year is featuring the 122nd edition of the prestigious Spanish football tournament- Copa Del Ray. Featuring all the clubs of Spain, the tournament is currently in its last leg, with the top four teams all set to contest in the semis. The final of the Spanish Cup will be played on April 6 at the Estadio de La Cartuja stadium.

Mallorca, Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, and Athletic Club emerged on the top of the leaderboard and will now be fighting for a spot in the final to increase their chance of lifting the cup. The first leg of the semi-finals will take place on Wednesday and Thursday respectively while the second leg has been scheduled during the month-end. Check more details below:

Where to watch the Copa Del Ray semi-final?

USA - The matches will be live-streamed by ESPN+ in the USA

England - For the fans in the UK, TNT Sports will be live-streaming the Copa matches

Spain - Live streaming by ESPN+ can help the fans in Spain, who can't visit the stadium, watch the matches from their home.

India - In India, the matches will only be streamed by FanCode

Australia- ESPN+ has acquired the streaming rights for the games in Australia as well.

When to watch the Copa Del Ray semi-final?

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad:

USA- February 6, 3:00 PM

UK- February 6, 8:00 PM

Spain- February 6, 9:00 PM

India- February 7, 1:30 AM

Australia- February 7, 5:00 AM

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club:

USA- February 7, 3:30 PM

UK- February 7, 8:30 PM

Spain- February 7, 9:30 PM

India- February 8, 2:00 AM

Australia- February 8, 5:30 AM

Real Sociedad vs Mallorca:

USA- February 27, 3:30 PM

UK- February 27, 8:30 PM

Spain- February 27, 9:30 PM

India- February 28, 2:00 AM

Australia- February 28, 5:30 AM

Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid:

USA- February 29, 3:30 PM

UK- February 29, 8:30 PM

Spain- February 29, 9:30 PM

India- March 1, 2:00 AM

Australia- March 1, 5:30 AM

Where will the Copa Del Ray semi-finals take place?

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad- Estadi Mallorca Son Moix Stadium

Estadi Mallorca Son Moix Stadium Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club- Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

Civitas Metropolitan Stadium Real Sociedad vs Mallorca- Anoeta Stadium

Anoeta Stadium Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid- San Mamés Stadium

Barcelona, being the most successful club, has won 31 titles followed by Athletic Club with 23 titles. Real Madrid, who is also the most recent champion, is third on the list, with 20 titles. However, a new champion will be crowned this year as the last champions got knocked out in the early stage of the tournament.

Organized by the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Copa Del Rey is the most prestigious Spanish Cup, in which every single Spanish club takes part. It also acts as the qualifying contest for the UEFA League as the winners of the championship directly qualify for the following season’s UEFA Europa League. The 2024 championship which started on September 27, 2023, will conclude on April 6 with the two finalists fighting it out to lift the cup.

