When Stephanie McMahon Revealed Her Most Embarrassing And Favorite TV Moments

Stephanie McMahon hasn't had an active role on TV in recent years, but she was associated with WWE for over two decades, depicting different personas as a heel as well as a babyface. The Billion Dollar Princess possessed a powerful presence and charisma, standing out as a natural heel.

The former Women's Champion was once a guest on Joe DeFranci's Industrial Strength Show, where she shared insights into different aspects of her WWE career, including the most memorable and awkward moments on WWE programming alongside her father, Vince McMahon's influence and important advice.

Her favorite moment

According to Steph, betraying her father at Armageddon in 1999 was the moment she cherished for a long time, making it the highlight of her career. In that storyline, she took the side of Triple H by turning on Mr. McMahon. It eventually led to a match between Vince and Triple H for their marriage's annulment.

She recalled the match, saying she loved it when Hunter brought Vince's blood-smeared face towards her and asked who her daddy was. The Billion Dollar Princess couldn't help but chuckle at that moment.

Her embarrassing moment

The Billion Dollar Princess also talked about her most embarrassing moment on WWE programming. She felt humiliated on live TV after a wardrobe malfunction. Incidentally, Triple H was on the opposite side during her most embarrassing moment as well.

On an episode of Monday Night RAW, Hunter attempted to deliver a pedigree to Stephanie on the announce table. When her hands were locked and she was bent over, she accidentally encountered a wardrobe malfunction. Stephanie admitted she couldn't do anything in that position but stared at herself.

Her father's business advice

Many things have altered within WWE since Stephanie gave the interview. While Vince McMahon sold WWE, Stephanie doesn't work for the company anymore. However, during this interview, the Billion Dollar Princess talked about the best advice she had received from the former chairman.

Vince told Stephanie to be a great listener. A good suggestion might pop up while being attentive to new ideas. Additionally, he advised him to treat everyone with respect.

