Why Is Travis Kelce Getting Blocked By Swifties? Rumors Suggest Pop Star Still Has Feelings For Her Ex

Even as Taylor Swift serenaded Sydney with ‘Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me’ at her ongoing Eras Tour, rumors are ripe that all’s not well in paradise. They say home is where the heart is, but swifties seem to think apparently not. Why is Travis Kelce being unfollowed by the pop star’s fans?

Is it the end of the Tayvis love story?

Taylor Swift's concerts are known for more than just mirrorballs and flashing lights. For her ardent Swifties, every song choice and costume change can be an ‘easter egg’ about the pop star's love life. And lately, those messages seem to be spelling trouble for Travis Kelce. As per tweets from some eagle-eyed fans, Taylor’s latest song choices have left fans asking, is it over now?

Speculation about a potential split between Swift and her NFL beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has been swirling after a recent concert. Fans, ever the detectives, noticed a surprising addition to the setlist: ‘This Love,’ a song from Swift's 2014 album ‘1989’ about pining for a past love.

Back in February, heartbreak anthems ‘Haunted’ and ‘Exile’ led to a similar social media frenzy. This time, though, this saga has intensified, with some fans even resorting to blocking Kelce on their accounts. These Swiftie accounts have declared that they will be blocking Kelce ‘for whatever that was on the piano,’ referring to her choice of surprise songs.

Advertisement

Lyrics Spark Breakup Theories: Is Taylor Singing to an Ex?

The changes to the setlist raised the question: Could Taylor hint at unresolved feelings for an old flame? While the singer herself has stayed mum on the rumors, her music continues to be a powerful source of connection with her fans. The rumors are so intense that some are even ‘freaking out’ about their potential break up.

ALSO READ: Who Is Harry Clark? All About Travis Kelce's Close Friend Accompanying Him for Taylor Swift's Singapore Eras Tour

This intense loyalty, however, comes with a double-edged sword: the constant scrutiny of her personal life. This behavior, however, has also been called out by a separate part of the fandom. This particular fan pointed out how this is the ‘third time in the last few days’ that something like this occurred.

ALSO READ: Where Is Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Staying In Singapore During Her Eras Tour? Exploring Pop Star's Luxurious Accommodation

Neither Swift nor Kelce have addressed the rumors swirling around their relationship. However, the social media exile of Kelce by Swifties based on just her cryptic song choices shows just how deeply Taylor's music continues to resonate with her fans. Until Miss Americana herself declares Travis as the heartbreak prince, the mystery "Tayvis" relationship status will keep the Swifties on the edge of their seats.

ALSO READ: What Was Travis Kelce's Reaction To Jason Kelce's Emotional Retirement Announcement? Find Out