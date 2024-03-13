Kelce Jam 2024: Travis Kelce Returns With His Music Festival; Here's Everything On How To Attend, Date & Time, Tickets, And More

Following its sensational debut last year, Kelce Jam is back by popular demand, promising an even bigger and better lineup of entertainment, music, and much more, all personally curated by Travis Kelce himself. With a capacity of over 20,000 attendees, this festival is poised to be a monumental celebration, offering a perfect opportunity for Chiefs fans to continue reveling in the glory of their 2024 Super Bowl victory.

Take A Look Back At Kelce Jam 2023

Last year's inaugural Kelce Jam was nothing short of spectacular headlined by Machine Gun Kelly Other performers included Rick Ross, Loud Luxury, and Tech N9ne. Apart from the electrifying music scene, the Superbowl King brought infectious energy to the festival. From chugging drinks off a Lombardi Trophy replica to impromptu performances alongside MGK, Kelce stole the show. And let's not forget the hilarious chicken wing eating challenge hosted by Rick Ross, adding a unique twist to the festivities and further solidifying Kelce Jam's reputation as a must-attend event.

Another standout moment occurred when Kelce led the crowd in an energetic rendition of the Beastie Boys' timeless anthem Fight For Your Right, setting the stage on fire with his infectious energy. While this year's lineup remains under wraps, the Kelce Jam website highlights Kelce's commitment to throwing the ‘Biggest party in Kansas City history’ reflected through this message: “3X Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce is bringing his iconic personality to life with the second annual Kelce Jam — one of the most exciting entertainment events in the history of Kansas City.”

When, Where, and How To Attend

When and Where:

Kelce Jam is scheduled to take place on May 18, bringing the excitement and energy of live music to the Azura Amphitheatre in Bonner Springs, Kansas. This highly anticipated event marks the second consecutive year of the festival, following its successful debut in the previous year.

How To Attend:

Fans can now sign up for the ticket pre-sales on the Kelce Jam website. Once they sign up, they will be the first to be notified about all that they need to know about getting to attend the mega Kansas City party!

Will Taylor Swift Be Making An Appearance?

As anticipation builds for Travis Kelce's Kelce Jam music festival, fans wonder whether his girlfriend, global pop sensation Taylor Swift, will join him to host this party. However, it's confirmed that Swift won't be making an appearance at this year's event. The pop superstar is set to kickstart her European tour in Paris on May 9 and will perform across iconic venues, including Liverpool's Anfield stadium in June and the San Siro in Milan.

This absence however is not going to come in the way of their love story. Reports indicate that Kelce has booked hotels in Paris and Milan, suggesting a lavish European getaway in the cards for the couple. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is likely to cross the Atlantic to show some love and support to Swift during her European tour. While Kelce could potentially join Swift during her travels, fans can expect him to return stateside just in time for NFL preseason activities.

Despite Swift's absence from Kelce Jam, excitement remains high for the announcement of this year's musical lineup, promising another unforgettable event for not just Chiefs’ fans but also other music enthusiasts across the state.

