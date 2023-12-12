Who is Michael Jordan’s wife? Everything you need to know about Yvette Prieto

In the annals of basketball history, Michael Jordan has secured a spot as one of the game's all-time greatest stars.

Simultaneously, his personal life is equally fascinating, especially his romance with his wife, Yvette Prieto.

Following his separation from his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, a chance meeting at a Miami nightclub in 2008 set the dazzling love story in motion between Jordan and the former model, Prieto.

An instant connection led to their cohabitation within a year and they subsequently got engaged in 2011.

In a grand event attended by 500 invitees on April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto exchanged their vows. The couple currently cherishes their life with twin daughters and lives in Jupiter, Florida.

Despite their largely private relationship, the duo has made a few appearances together on red carpets.

The NBA icon with his Cuban-born model wife have been seen together at basketball matches, boxing events, and NASCAR races.

Here is a comprehensive overview of Yvette Prieto.

Unveiling Yvette Prieto

Born in Cuba in March 1979, Yvette Prieto majored in business management in college. Yet, her life before she tied the knot with Michael Jordan remains largely a mystery.

Advertisement

Yvette Prieto Career

After getting a business management degree, Yvette Prieto realized her heart was in show business. Leaving her father's business, she decided to follow her passion and become a model.

Her modeling journey includes collaborations with respected brands and designers, one of the most notable being Alexander Wang. She also made an appearance in the TV Series Documentary 'Cuba: An Island Apart.'

Yvette Prieto's Relationship History

Yvette Prieto had a prior relationship with Julio Iglesias, Jr., which unfortunately did not last. In 2008, she met Michael Jordan at a dance club.

The basketball legend, who was a divorcee, took an immediate liking to the dazzling model.

Yvette and Michael Jordan's Relationship

They swiftly began dating, even though Jordan was considerably older than Prieto. As their bond deepened, Prieto formed a bond with Jordan’s three children from his former marriage.

Marriage Proposal and Wedding

Jordan popped the question to Yvette in 2011 and two years later, in 2013, they tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church. Celebrities such as Usher and Robin Thicke performed at the reception.

The pair was blessed with twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, in February 2014.

Michael Jordan's Previous Marriage

Before uniting with Prieto, Jordan, and Juanita Vanoy were married for 17 years starting in September 1989. They have three children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30.

They parted ways in 2006 with Jordan's divorce costing him an estimated $168 million. There were also accusations of infidelity during his first marriage.

Net Worth of Yvette Prieto

As of 2023, Yvette Prieto's net worth is believed to be in the range of $50 million to $55 million.

She is a successful Cuban-American model who made her fortune working with premium brands and designers, including Alexander Wang.

She owes her wealth to her modeling, fashion brands, and brand endorsements.

ALSO READ: Zion Williamson drops season high points after being fat shamed: What did Stephen A. Smith say about Pelicans star?