Major League Baseball’s average salary has increased manifolds, breaking the four-year trend of constant decline in player’s salaries. The players saw a rise of 14.8% in their average salaries, hitting as high as $4.2 million.

The New York Mets gave whooping contracts to two of their players- Francisco Lindor and Max Scherzer. While Lindor was given a 10-year contract worth $341 million, Scherzer was signed for 3 years with a record $43.3 million annual value, making him the highest-paid MLB athlete along with Justin Verlander.

Texas Rangers on the other hand joined the highest-paying trend and signed Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to deals worth $325 million and $175 million respectively.

Ever since 2003, the player salaries have increased from $2.37 million to $4.2 million. It hit an all-time high of $4.45 million in 2017. It was in the year 2020, when for the first time a player had received a $25-million-an-year contract. Alex Rodriguez was the first-ever MLB player to achieve this feat. Today, 30 MLB players get $25 million on opening day.

Here’s the list of top 30 highest-paid MLB players: