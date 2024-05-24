Who Is the Highest Paid MLB Player?

Do you know who is the highest-paid MLB player? Have a look at the top 30 highest-paid MLB players.

Nandini Rikhee
Written by Nandini Rikhee , Sports Journalist
Updated on May 24, 2024 | 10:07 AM IST | 3.5K
Top 30 Most Valuable MLB Players
Top 30 Most Valuable MLB Players (PC: MLB/Instagram)
Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Major League Baseball’s average salary has increased manifolds, breaking the four-year trend of constant decline in player’s salaries. The players saw a rise of 14.8% in their average salaries, hitting as high as $4.2 million. 

The New York Mets gave whooping contracts to two of their players- Francisco Lindor and Max Scherzer. While Lindor was given a 10-year contract worth $341 million, Scherzer was signed for 3 years with a record $43.3 million annual value, making him the highest-paid MLB athlete along with Justin Verlander

Texas Rangers on the other hand joined the highest-paying trend and signed Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to deals worth $325 million and $175 million respectively.

Ever since 2003, the player salaries have increased from $2.37 million to $4.2 million. It hit an all-time high of $4.45 million in 2017. It was in the year 2020, when for the first time a player had received a $25-million-an-year contract. Alex Rodriguez was the first-ever MLB player to achieve this feat. Today, 30 MLB players get $25 million on opening day. 

Here’s the list of top 30 highest-paid MLB players:

Rank Player Team Pos. Age Salary
1 Max Scherzer Mets SP 38 $43,333,333
tie. Justin Verlander Mets SP 40 $43,333,333
3 Aaron Judge Yankees RF 31 $40,000,000
4 Anthony Rendon Angels 3B 33 $38,571,428
5 Mike Trout Angels CF 31 $37,116,666
6 Gerrit Cole Yankees SP 32 $36,000,000
7 Corey Seager Rangers SS 29 $35,500,000
8 Stephen Strasburg Nationals SP 34 $35,000,000
9 Nolan Arenado Cardinals 3B 32 $35,000,000
10 Francisco Lindor Mets SS 29 $34,100,000
11 Carlos Correa Twins SS 28 $33,333,333
12 Giancarlo Stanton Yankees DH 33 $32,000,000
13 Miguel Cabrera Tigers DH 40 $32,000,000
14 Alex Bregman Astros 3B 29 $30,500,000
15 Shohei Ohtani Angels SP 28 $30,000,000
16 Jacob deGrom Rangers SP 35 $30,000,000
17 Jose Altuve Astros 2B 33 $29,000,000
18 Kris Bryant Rockies OF 31 $28,000,000
19 Bryce Harper Phillies RF 30 $27,538,462
20 Chris Sale Red Sox SP 34 $27,500,000
21 Trea Turner Phillies SS 30 $27,272,727
22 Freddie Freeman Dodgers 1B 33 $27,000,000
23 Marcus Semien Rangers 2B 32 $26,000,000
24 Christian Yelich Brewers LF 31 $26,000,000
25 Paul Goldschmidt Cardinals 1B 35 $26,000,000
26 Xander Bogaerts Padres SS 30 $25,454,545
27 Yu Darvish Padres SP 36 $25,000,000
28 Mookie Betts Dodgers RF 30 $25,000,000
29 Marcus Stroman Cubs SP 32 $25,000,000
30 Joey Votto Reds 1B 39 $25,000,000
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Nandini Rikhee
Nandini Rikhee
Sports Journalist

Nandini Rikhee is a sports enthusiast and young professional, who not just enjoys working in sports but working

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles