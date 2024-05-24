Who Is the Highest Paid MLB Player?
Do you know who is the highest-paid MLB player? Have a look at the top 30 highest-paid MLB players.
Major League Baseball’s average salary has increased manifolds, breaking the four-year trend of constant decline in player’s salaries. The players saw a rise of 14.8% in their average salaries, hitting as high as $4.2 million.
The New York Mets gave whooping contracts to two of their players- Francisco Lindor and Max Scherzer. While Lindor was given a 10-year contract worth $341 million, Scherzer was signed for 3 years with a record $43.3 million annual value, making him the highest-paid MLB athlete along with Justin Verlander.
Texas Rangers on the other hand joined the highest-paying trend and signed Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to deals worth $325 million and $175 million respectively.
Ever since 2003, the player salaries have increased from $2.37 million to $4.2 million. It hit an all-time high of $4.45 million in 2017. It was in the year 2020, when for the first time a player had received a $25-million-an-year contract. Alex Rodriguez was the first-ever MLB player to achieve this feat. Today, 30 MLB players get $25 million on opening day.
Here’s the list of top 30 highest-paid MLB players:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Pos.
|Age
|Salary
|1
|Max Scherzer
|Mets
|SP
|38
|$43,333,333
|tie.
|Justin Verlander
|Mets
|SP
|40
|$43,333,333
|3
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|RF
|31
|$40,000,000
|4
|Anthony Rendon
|Angels
|3B
|33
|$38,571,428
|5
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|CF
|31
|$37,116,666
|6
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees
|SP
|32
|$36,000,000
|7
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|SS
|29
|$35,500,000
|8
|Stephen Strasburg
|Nationals
|SP
|34
|$35,000,000
|9
|Nolan Arenado
|Cardinals
|3B
|32
|$35,000,000
|10
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|SS
|29
|$34,100,000
|11
|Carlos Correa
|Twins
|SS
|28
|$33,333,333
|12
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Yankees
|DH
|33
|$32,000,000
|13
|Miguel Cabrera
|Tigers
|DH
|40
|$32,000,000
|14
|Alex Bregman
|Astros
|3B
|29
|$30,500,000
|15
|Shohei Ohtani
|Angels
|SP
|28
|$30,000,000
|16
|Jacob deGrom
|Rangers
|SP
|35
|$30,000,000
|17
|Jose Altuve
|Astros
|2B
|33
|$29,000,000
|18
|Kris Bryant
|Rockies
|OF
|31
|$28,000,000
|19
|Bryce Harper
|Phillies
|RF
|30
|$27,538,462
|20
|Chris Sale
|Red Sox
|SP
|34
|$27,500,000
|21
|Trea Turner
|Phillies
|SS
|30
|$27,272,727
|22
|Freddie Freeman
|Dodgers
|1B
|33
|$27,000,000
|23
|Marcus Semien
|Rangers
|2B
|32
|$26,000,000
|24
|Christian Yelich
|Brewers
|LF
|31
|$26,000,000
|25
|Paul Goldschmidt
|Cardinals
|1B
|35
|$26,000,000
|26
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|SS
|30
|$25,454,545
|27
|Yu Darvish
|Padres
|SP
|36
|$25,000,000
|28
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|RF
|30
|$25,000,000
|29
|Marcus Stroman
|Cubs
|SP
|32
|$25,000,000
|30
|Joey Votto
|Reds
|1B
|39
|$25,000,000