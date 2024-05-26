Why Are Some UFC Fights 3 Rounds and Others Have 5? Exploring Reason Behind the Discrepancy

UFC is slowly becoming one of the most popular and profitable sporting organizations in the world. MMA as a sport has been rapidly growing since the emergence of superstars like Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, and others.

While there are hardcore fans, who have been following the sport since its dawn, many new fans are joining the cult. Hence, all the fans might not be aware of the intricate rules of the sport. In this article, we will be explaining why some UFC fights are five rounds and others are only three rounds.

UFC fights: number of rounds explained

Most of the UFC fights are contested over three rounds, with each round spanning five minutes. The fight can continue for the full 15 minutes or end before that if a finish takes place.

However, the main event of a Fight Night or a PPV card generally happens to be five rounds, meaning the maximum time limit is 25 minutes. There have been a few main events in the recent past that were scheduled for only three rounds. Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva, UFC 234's headliner, was only three rounds. However, it was a last-minute replacement for the canceled Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum title fight.

A championship fight, regardless of whether it is a main event or a co-main event, or even a featured bout, tends to be five-rounders. The UFC have scheduled a few non-title fights for five rounds in the recent past as well. Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz at UFC 263 didn’t have a title on the line. The bout, however, was scheduled for five rounds.

How fighters vary their training depending on time limit?

The number of rounds either favors fighters or is a challenge to them considering their skill sets. An explosive fighter like Conor McGregor tends to start fast and then fade as the fight progresses. Meanwhile, a fighter with superb cardio, like Nate Diaz, thrives in five-round fights.

Some fighters perform their best at the beginning of the fight and put their foot on the gas from the word get-go. However, that might take a toll on their cardio. Other fighters take some time to settle down before they can eventually showcase the full array of their skills. Five-round fights are better suited for those athletes.

Depending on the number of rounds, fighters need to vary their training and strategy. Preparing cardio for a five-round fight is much harder than doing so for a three-round fight. Also, fighters need to conserve their energy better for 25-minute fights. That said, a fighter can’t afford to take rounds off in longer fights as well, as it could see the opposition taking an unassailable lead in the scorecard.

Combat sports, especially in a top organization like UFC, require proper planning besides athleticism and skills. The strategies of fighters and their camps make this beautiful yet action-packed sport even more intriguing.