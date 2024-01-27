Why Is the Super Bowl Trophy Called the Lombardi Trophy? Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Curious about the story behind the Super Bowl trophy being named after Vince Lombardi? Every year, Tiffany & Co. puts their craftsmanship into creating this legendary symbol. Join us as we uncover the fascinating tale behind the Lombardi Trophy, which represents the highest achievement in football.

Why Is It Known as the Vince Lombardi Trophy?

The Green Bay Packers asserted their dominance in the initial years of the Super Bowl, securing victory in the first two editions by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs and the Oakland Raiders, respectively. Vince Lombardi served as the Packers' coach during this triumphant period.

Upon Lombardi's passing in 1970, the prestigious trophy was renamed in his honor. The inaugural presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy occurred when the Baltimore Colts emerged victorious against the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl V.

Since the 2011 edition of the Super Bowl (Super Bowl XLV), the Lombardi Trophy has been prominently featured in the event's logo each year.

Vince Lombardi Trophy

The Vince Lombardi Trophy, standing at a height of 22 inches and weighing seven pounds, originated from a design sketched on a napkin in 1966 by Oscar Reidner, the vice president of design at Tiffany & Co., specifically for the 1967 Super Bowl. The design featured a football in a kicking position on a three-concave-sided stand, a depiction that remains unchanged today. A new trophy is crafted each year and awarded to the champions.

Tiffany & Co. has been consistently entrusted with creating the trophy, investing four months in its design for every NFL season. Following the Super Bowl, the victorious team receives the trophy, which is returned to Tiffany's for cleaning and engraving. The engraving includes details such as the winning team's name, the victory date, and the game's final score. Once meticulously updated, the trophy returns to the winning team to be showcased in their honors cabinet. Additionally, each member of the winning team receives a small replica.

Who was Vince Lombardi?

Vince Lombardi, born on June 11, 1913, in Brooklyn, New York, and passing away on September 3, 1970, in Washington, D.C., was an influential American professional football coach. Renowned for his unwavering commitment to winning, Lombardi achieved iconic status as a symbol of single-minded determination.

During his tenure as the head coach of the struggling Green Bay Packers from 1959 to 1967, Lombardi transformed the team's fortunes. Under his guidance, the Packers secured five championships in the National Football League (NFL). Additionally, in the last two seasons of his coaching career, Lombardi led the Packers to triumph in the first two Super Bowl games, defeating the titleholder of the American Football League.

How Much Is the Lombardi Trophy Worth?

While it may not hold the title of the world's most valuable sports trophy, this sterling silver prize still commands a significant price tag. The Pro Football Hall of Fame estimates its value to be over $10,000.

