Wild Card Series: Complete TV schedule for 2023 MLB playoffs and live stream details

Do you want to watch the Wild Card Series 2023 but don't know when and where to stream? Well, here's the complete schedule for the series, along with live-streaming options

Key Highlight

  • The MLB Wild Card Series starts on October 3
  • There will be four matches each day with the series ending on October 5
  • ESPN is the primary streaming channel for the series

MLB has recently announced the game schedule for the most anticipated Wild Card Series. Twins vs. Blue Jays, Rays vs. Rangers, Brewers vs. Diamondbacks, and Phillies vs. Marlins are the 4 wild-card matchups that everyone is just so excited about. Let's go deep into the Wild Card Series and have a look at the complete TV schedule for the playoff and streaming options. Here we go.

Complete schedule for the Wild Card Series 2023

The Wild Card Series starts October 3 and finishes October 5, with a total of 4 games per day expected to be played. Here's the match schedule for each day.

October 3

No. 5 Rangers 4, No. 4 Rays 0

  

No. 3 Twins 3, No. 6 Blue Jays 1

  

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks

7:08 P.M.

No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins

8:08 P.M

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks

7:08 P.M.

No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins

8:08 P.M

 

October 4

No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers

3:08 P.M.

No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays

4:38 P.M.

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks

7:08 P.M.

No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins

8:08 P.M.

October 5

Where to match the MLB Wild Card Series 2023 live?

There are multiple live-streaming options for MLB series such as ABC, FOX, ESPN, ESPN2, Fubo, and FSI. But when it comes to Wild Card Series, it is mainly available for live streaming on the ESPN sports channel. So you can check the series out there, referencing the time schedule we have provided above for each match in the Wild Card series. 

FAQs

When does the MLB League Championship Series start?
The MLB League Championship Series starts October 15, with the first match yet to be declared. However, the last match of the series is on October 24.
