7 best Boman Irani movies that prove his acting prowess

Boman Irani movies are rich in dialogues, characterizations, and also the use of music. His natural acting skills always stand up in his movies. Irani has done several movies which became super hits at the box office.

Beginning his career with Everybody Says I’m Fine!, he appeared in a few movies before playing Dr. J. C. Asthana in the 2003 superhit movie Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. This movie made him well-known in the world of cinema.

From 3 Idiots to Dunki, Boman Irani movies feel like gold. As we celebrate his filmography, let’s have a look at some of his best movies that are a must-watch.

Here are 7 best Boman Irani movies to binge-watch on weekend

1. 3 Idiots

Cast: Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R.Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Boman Irani

Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R.Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Boman Irani Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release year: 2009

2009 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3 Idiots is one of the best Boman Irani movies of all time. The movie is adapted loosely from Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone. The film stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in the titular roles, marking their reunion three years after Rang De Basanti (2006), while Kareena Kapoor Khan, Omi Vaidya and Boman Irani appear in pivotal roles.

It is narrated through two parallel dramas, one in the present and the other ten years in the past. The story follows the friendship of three students in an Indian engineering college and is a satire on the social pressures under the Indian education system. The character of Boman Irani as Viru Sahastrabudhhe won the hearts of many.

2. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani , Jimmy Shergill, Sunil Dutt, Gracy Singh, Priya Bapat, Suresh Chatwal, Mumait Khan, Surendra Rajan, Rita Puri, Khurshed Lawyer

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, , Jimmy Shergill, Sunil Dutt, Gracy Singh, Priya Bapat, Suresh Chatwal, Mumait Khan, Surendra Rajan, Rita Puri, Khurshed Lawyer Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release year: 2003

2003 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Boman Irani mesmerized everyone with his character of Dr. J.C. Asthana. In the film, we see Munna who is a criminal, sets out to fulfill his father's dream of becoming a doctor. With help from his sidekick Circuit, he enrolls himself in medical college and drives Dr Asthana up the wall.

3. Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Dia Mirza, Jimmy Shergill, Saurabh Shukla, Arun Bali, Supriya Shukla

Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Dia Mirza, Jimmy Shergill, Saurabh Shukla, Arun Bali, Supriya Shukla Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani IMDB Rating: 8/10

8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance

Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance Release year: 2006

2006 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Lage Raho Munna Bhai is the second installment of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. In the film, we see Munna start seeing the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi. He embarks on a journey to promote Gandhian principles, eventually winning the heart of a radio jockey. The film is a delightful blend of humor and social messages. The film’s characterization won hearts and made fans want the third installment of the Munna Bhai franchise.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Arshad Warsi who played the role of Circuit, was asked about the possibility of Munna Bhai 3. The actor said, “Sanjay Bhai also wants to do it, and I will do it too. But the film is not being made yet.” Arshad further added that Rajkumar has three great scripts for the sequel, but some things are missing here and there. Speaking about the possibility of Munna Bhai 3, he said he does not think that's happening.

4. Happy New Year

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Anupam Kher, Anurag Kashyap, Jackie Shroff, Kiku Sharda, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Anupam Kher, Anurag Kashyap, Jackie Shroff, Kiku Sharda, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan IMDB Rating: 5/10

5/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Release year: 2014

2014 Where to watch: Netflix

Happy New Year is the perfect blend of comedy, action, and dance painted with the themes of friendship and unity. It showcases the growth of the characters, their personal motivations, and their determination to overcome obstacles while working together to achieve their goals.

5. PK

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor , Aamir Khan , Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, Maanvi Gagroo, Arun Bali, Monali Thakur

, , Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, Maanvi Gagroo, Arun Bali, Monali Thakur Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi

Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi Release year: 2014

2014 Where to watch: Netflix, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video

In PK, Boman Irani played the role of Cherry Bajwa (Anushka Sharma’s journalist character Jaggu’s employer). An innocent alien named PK (Aamir Khan) lands on Earth but misplaces his communication equipment. He meets Jaggu, a broken-hearted reporter, who tries to locate his device. He raises several thought-provoking questions over time, learning from his very eccentric and novel experiences and observations.

6. Don

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Koppikar

, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Koppikar Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Action, Crime, Thriller Release year: 2006

2006 Where to watch: Netflix

In Don, Boman Irani played the role of DCP DeSilva. He sees a way to bring to justice the feared head of a criminal empire by recruiting a man named Vijay, who looks exactly like the crime boss (Shah Rukh Khan).

7. Dunki

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Release year: 2023

2023 Where to watch: Netflix

Dunki highlights the scenario of Indians frequently using the Donkey Flight to enter nations like Canada and the United States illegally.

The above-mentioned Boman Irani movies are a must-watch. If you haven’t watched them yet, then head to those OTT platforms.

