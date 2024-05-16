Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Week 1 Worldwide Box Office: Sci-Fi adventure approaches 200 million dollars

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes ended its global week 1 grossing over 160 million dollars. The movie did better than the industries conservative estimates in the opening weekend, and then held strong over the weekdays. The second week will see it compete with IF ,worldwide and The Garfield Movie in a few new markets like India. Regardless, the strong advance bookings of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes indicate that it will gross 100 million dollars in the domestic market and 200 million dollars worldwide, by Sunday the 19th.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Has Grossed Over 160 Million Dollars In Its First Week Worldwide

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes may not be performing as well as the franchise's other films but we must also consider that the new film from the Planet Of The Apes franchise has released after 7 years and most importantly after the Covid-19 pandemic, which has changed the way films are consumed. For Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes to be bringing substantial audiences only means that there still is scope for more Planet Of The Apes films.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Has Its Eyes Set On A 400 Million Dollar Plus Lifetime

The film has received a mixed word of mouth but the trend suggests a word of mouth inclining more towards the positive side. It is tricky to predict how much the film can gross in its full run but a number of over 400 million dollars is well in contention. 400 million dollars is the magical figure for the movie to be considered a theatrically safe venture, considering its budget is around 160 million dollars. Every penny that the film earns from non-theatrical avenues will act as its profits. Based on the non-theatrical market and based on how big Planet Of The Apes is when it comes to merchandising, a profit in the north of 125 million dollars is all but certain.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes India Performance

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes started off as the most preferred film in India but eventually became the second most preferred movie of the week, only behind Srikanth. The sci-fi has netted around Rs 16 crores and looks to settle for a lifetime total of around Rs 25 crores.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes In Theatres

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes now plays at a theatre near you. Book your tickets now.

