EXCLUSIVE: Madgaon Express’ Kunal Kemmu says he never wrote the climax of Pratik, Divyenndu and Avinash starrer; here’s why

Actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu is riding high on the success of his directorial debut Madgaon Express which saw a great run in the theaters recently. Made on a budget of Rs 30 crores, the movie despite any A-listers went beyond its break-even - a feat which is largely appreciable in the current cinema dynamics. But did you know Kunal never wrote the climax of this comedy?

Why did Kunal Kemmu didn’t write Madgaon Express’ climax initially?

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the 40-year-old shared that he wanted to write the climax as per the director’s taste. Kunal Kemmu who eventually wrote and directed the movie detailed to us, “Initially, when I wrote Madgaon Express, I did write a part for myself but I didn’t know I was going to direct it. I never wrote the climax of this movie because I always wanted to write it based on who is going to direct it and what their style is. How do they want to tell this film?”

According to Kunal, the climax could have been anything but he wanted to leave it to the director and write it according to his taste. The Bhaag Johnny actor continued, "When I got the offer to direct it, I reflected back on when I started writing this film. I did have a climax in mind from my initial ideation which I presented to them and they liked that."

How did the casting of Madgaon Express happen?

Kunal revealed that when he was entrusted with casting the movie, he quickly made decisions and the final cast we see on screen is exactly what he had in mind. Madhgaon Express starred Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in the lead alongside Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles.

When asked if he ever thought of casting the A-listers, Kemmu told us, “It’s a yes or no because our conversation never went that way. I didn’t know if stars would come together to fit in this world. I don’t think we went that big anyway since the inception.” For the unversed, Madgaon Express enjoys an IMDb rating of 7.5/10.

