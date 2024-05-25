Will Khabib Nurmagomedov Corner Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 Against Dustin Poirier? Details Inside

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is set to lock horns with Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 pay-per-view in a main event match-up. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has joined the training camp to help Islam Makhachev in his fight against Dustin Poirier.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired undefeated as champion in 2021 after his father passed away; Dustin Poirier competed against The Eagle at his first championship fight. Recently, Islam Makhachev gave an interview to Sports24, in which he revealed whether Khabib Nurmagomedov will be at his corner at UFC 302 for his championship fight against Dustin Poirier in the main event.

Islam Makhachev said, "We'll probably leave it without comment. Anything is possible, we'll see. But, of course, if he is in the corner, it is much better." Fans were expecting Khabib in Islam's corner at his last fight at UFC 294. Unfortunately, The Eagle was not at Islam's corner to cheer him on and support him.

Khabib Nurmagomedov later posted and explained why he was not at Islam Makhachev's corner. The Eagle said he was done with this sport of mixed martial arts and didn't want to be involved in any way.

The Eagle further requested his fans, "I ask you to accept my decision the same way as my brothers, friends, and sparring partners did." The chances of Khabib Nurmagomedov cornering Islam Makhachev at the UFC 302 championship fight are doubtful, as The Eagle wants to keep himself away from the world of mixed martial arts.

Islam Makhachev Credits Khabib Nurmagomedov For Making Way for Him

Russian fighters changed the trajectory of mixed martial arts forever. Khabib Nurmagomedov was one of the pioneers who established Russian fighters on the UFC map. Khabib retired with a perfect record as champion, undefeated and decorated.

Islam Makhachev is now following the footsteps of his brother, like childhood best friend Khabib Nurmagomedov, and is currently on a run to achieve more. After attaining the status of pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter and capturing the UFC lightweight championship, Dagestan Bull Makhachev is after capturing another championship in a dominating way.

In an interview, Islam Makhachev credited Khabib with making a way for him in the UFC. He said, "For me, it's easier because Khabib showed me the way. I just have to follow and do what he did. Now, he retired, but he still pushes us. He comes after tomorrow to the UFC 302 camp, and it's going to be like the last 10 days. But I know he will come, and the last 10 days are going to be so crazy."

