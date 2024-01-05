Will Sasha Banks make WWE return at Royal Rumble? Fans convinced after noticing similarity with CM Punk before his return

WWE is days away from the first major pay-per-view of WWE this year, the start of the road to WrestleMania, Royal Rumble 2024, and Rumble is one of five major pay-per-views of WWE. Royal Rumble events bring a flavor of excitement to fans. And, a lot of WWE legends and superstars come back to WWE as the surprise entrant.

The best in the world, CM Punk made his comeback to WWE almost after a decade and after signing with Monday Night Raw, he announced he will now chase his dream and finish his own story of main-eventing WrestleMania that he left behind back in 2014.

Some new return rumors are floating on the internet. According to some recent reports, former WWE women’s champion popularly known by her in-ring name Sasha Banks is set to return to WWE and is expected to enter as the surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble 2024 match.

WWE has now added fuel to the rumor by doing something similar they did before CM Punk made his surprise return to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

A fan posted a screenshot on his X account showing that WWE had updated Sasha Banks' WWE roster page and it was updated 24 hours before taking the screenshot. This indicates the strong possibility of her coming back to WWE.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Sasha Banks really returning to WWE? Everything we know about Mercedes Varnado’s contract status so far

Another major hint of Sashs Banks returning to WWE

Sasha Banks left WWE back in early 2022. She then debuted in a Japanese promotion to test her out of WWE, and she managed to capture the IWGP women’s championship. Her reign ended quickly after two months.

She suffered a hand injury and was out of competition for quite some time and now rumors are floating all over the internet of her going back to her home company WWE. Now, another major hint was noted by WWE fans and experts which ignited the rumors of the former WWE women’s champion's comeback.

NJPW has removed Sasha Bank’s theme song from their Spotify profile and even removed her profile from their site, which is another indication that she is not going back to Japan and her return to WWE is almost confirmed.

Recently, Charlotte Flair got injured on the edition of Blue Brand, when she was competing against Auska in a singles match. Some reports indicate the injury is serious and it may take almost nine to ten months of recovery after surgery. This will keep Charlotte out of WWE for a long period.

WWE needs more star power recently to build their future stars and make women’s wrestling more interesting and engaging and Sasha Banks can be a perfect fit to fill the gap.

ALSO READ: WWE rumor: Is Triple H bringing back Mercedes Varnado as Sasha Banks amid reported AEW talks?