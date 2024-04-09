Will Tom Brady's Patriots No. 12 Jersey be given to New Signing Antonio Gibson? Find Out

Although uniform numbers haven't been disclosed yet and will be announced in May, many players have dropped some hints about which number they will be wearing. Amid all this, a rumour has started that the new addition to the Patriots squad, Antonio Gibson, will be wearing the iconic No. 12 jersey previously donned by Tom Brady.

When Brady left the team, fans thought no one would be wearing that legendary number again. So will Brady's No. 12 jersey be given to the new running back Antonio Gibson?

Will Tom Brady's Patriots No 12 jersey be given to Antonio Gibson?

What Brady has done, no one has done it so far. The seven-time Super Bowl winner, more than any other in NFL's history, spent 20 seasons with the Patriots and won six Super Bowls for them. Since the legendary quarterback has retired, the fans have considered his jersey to be “untouchable.”

Coming back to the question of whether the No. 12 jersey will be given to Gibson, the answer is a big fat no! The Patriots retired the jersey to honour his legacy last year when Brady appeared for their Week 1 opener at Gillette Stadium.

A post by an X user is going viral on Twitter with the claim that Gibson will be wearing No. 12 jersey. The caption read, “Looks like Antonio Gibson will be rocking #12 for the #Patriots.”

In the image, it was shown that Gibson had updated a story where he posted a picture of the locker room with No. 12 beside his name. The image is not real, it was morphed and edited. The actual Image which Gibson posted was No. 21 which was doctored to No. 12.

25-year-old Gibson has signed a three-year deal with the New England Patriots, in free agency. The running back donned No. 24 when he played for Washington Commanders for four seasons however, the same number is not possible in the new franchise as it is already worn by Joshuah Bledsoe. Meanwhile, 21 is available as Adrian Philips was released by the side. It seems that the new running back will be seen in No. 21 as per his story.

