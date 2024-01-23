WWE 2K24 cover star Cody Rhodes asks not to be brought back for WWE 2K25 if he doesn't do THIS

All the juicy details about the WWE 2K24 game have been revealed by 2K Games and WWE, and let us tell you, it's looking absolutely amazing! Just like we suspected, they've added some exciting new match types and even included a showcase of 40 years of WrestleMania.

But the real buzz was around who would grace the cover of WWE 2K24 this year. After months of rumors, it was finally announced that the one and only American Nightmare Cody Rhodes would be the cover superstar for the standard edition.

And that's not all. The WWE 2K24 Deluxe edition will feature none other than Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair as the cover superstars. These fierce ladies have made history by being the first female superstars to have their own solo cover.

Cody Rhodes recently shared his thoughts on being chosen for the WWE 2K24 cover during an interview on the SI Podcast. It's always interesting to hear what the superstars themselves have to say about these exciting opportunities.

“Every day, something’s happening. Now it’s being on the cover of the 2K24 game. That’s out of body. So what does it feel like to be on the cover of WWE 2K24?” Cody Rhodes expressed

He further said, “I used to go to these arenas where I was lower or a mid-card guy. It’s different now. The merchandise stands are all selling ‘American Nightmare’ stuff. I always shoot for the moon, but you don’t always make it. This time, I landed.”

The American Nightmare also mentioned how he always dreamed of headlining wrestling events, being a top star, and gracing the cover of WWE 2K24. Now that all of this is actually happening, it still feels surreal to him, like a dream come true. He hopes this incredible journey never comes to an end.

While expressing his views on the game and his WrestleMania 39 match and upcoming WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes asks WWE not to bring him back to WWE games covers and commercials if he does not complete his story by the time WWE 2K25 gets released.



“If I haven’t finished the story by WWE 2K25, don’t bring me back for the commercial, Don’t put me on the cover, don’t put me anywhere near it. I won’t deserve it. But it’s fun that this is happening in real-time, and we all get to experience it together.”



Cody Rhodes reveals why his presence on WWE 2K24 cover makes it more exciting

Cody Rhodes made his anticipated return to WWE back at WrestleMania 38, as the surprise opponent to Seth Rollins. Rhodes quickly managed to earn the respect of the WWE universe with his passion and new character American Nightmare.

Since his return, Cody Rhodes has been climbing the top mountains of the industry by winning the Royal Rumble, main-eventing WrestleMania, and now being the cover superstar of WWE games.

Rhodes is the cover superstar of WWE 2K24 standard edition, and the tagline for WWE 2K24 is “Finish the story” which is the signature tagline of Cody Rhodes.

American Nightmare revealed why his presence on the cover makes WWE 2K24 more exciting, “The most exciting element of ‘finishing the story’ making it into 2K24 is that it’s all happening in real-time”

Rhodes further said, “ I was just in a WrestleMania 39 ring basically replicating the saddest moment I’ve ever had in my career. In a wild way, it was also incredibly rewarding. I got to make the walk and main event a WrestleMania. Still, you have to win. That’s the whole point. And that’s what is happening in real-time.



