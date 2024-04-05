WWE President Nick Khan Responds to Controversy Surrounding Vince McMahon's Sexual Assault Allegations

Trigger Warning: The article mentions sexual harassment allegations.

A couple of months back, the news shocked the entire world of professional wrestling, when a former WWE employee by the name of Miss Janel Grant filed a sexual harassment and trafficking lawsuit against the former owner and chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon, WWE, and other former higher authority officers in WWE John Laurinaitis.

Janel Grant's severe allegation grabbed the attention of mainstream media, and Vince McMahon, who was at that time serving as the executive chairman of TKO Group, the new parent company of WWE and UFC, announced his resignation from his post.

WWE superstars and personalities are not holding themselves back from addressing Vince McMahon’s situation. They are sharing their opinions about this incident openly, even though WWE has banned any sort of reference to and name-dropping of Vince McMahon on WWE shows.

Recently, the president of WWE, Nick Khan, gave an interview with Matthew Belloni in The Town. Khan addressed Vince McMahon’s situation and said, “Those allegations are obviously horrific and serious”

Was Netflix Deal Reason Behind Vince McMahon’s Resignation

Vince McMahon’s controversy came to light just after WWE and Netflix announced a massive $5 Billion for WWE’s Monday Night Raw and other special WWE programs. Netflix will telecast the Monday Night Raw exclusively on Netflix in the following year, January 2024.

Many fans and experts believed Vince McMahon was forced to retire earlier, as his serious case could have ruined a massive $5 billion deal with Netflix.

Nick Khan addressed and revealed whether Vince McMahon resigned because of the Netflix deal, “No, Netflix did not tell us to make McMahon resign, not in any way, shape, or form. No, Vince is not involved in any way. Zero. As a stockholder is the only way Vince is involved as I’m a stockholder. Zero, zero, zero. By the way, he chose to resign. So, there was no litigation. As you said, there was no threat in litigation."

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

