Get ready for the ultimate showdown! The final episode of X-Men ’97 is here, and it’s packed with surprises. The X-Men are up against their biggest challenge yet, leading to an epic showdown, involving heroes and villains from across the Marvel universe. The last episode felt like the whole world was holding its breath, watching to see what would happen next.

And, guess what the show wasn’t just about our mutant pals. Titled Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 3, the episode is packed with a flurry of cameos. So, buckle up and delve further to know about all the cameos in the last episode.

Spider-Man

In the final episode, Spider-Man, also known as Peter Parker, makes a subtle cameo. He's with his girlfriend Mary Jane Watson and school Flush Thompson, watching a news report about Asteroid M's imminent crash. This scene offers a nod to fans of Spider-Man: The Animated Series. It shows that Peter and MJ reunited, confirming that Peter had found her after the cliffhanger ending of the original series. It's a sweet reunion that will make all the Spidey fans smile from ear to ear.

Iron Man and Captain America

Iron Man (Tony Stark) and Captain America (Steve Rogers) also make significant cameos in the season finale. You will see Iron Man and Captain America teamed up and supporting President Kelly when it mattered the most. Yes, when the Prime Sentinels come knocking at the White House’s door, these two Avengers jump into action.

This episode marks Iron Man’s first appearance in the animated series since the 1990s alongside Captain America. Captain America previously appeared in the seventh episode of X-Men ’97.

Silver Samurai

Silver Samurai, a mutant fighter with the power to create protective force fields, shows up at his temple, gazing up at the sky with a serious expression. This isn’t his first rodeo either. Also known as Kenuichi Harada, was also seen in episode 8, reacting to Magneto’s big electromagnetic pulse. His presence in the finale connects back to his earlier appearance in X-Men: The Animated Series.

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange, the sorcerer supreme, returns after more than 25 years. In a short but memorable scene, he is shown performing surgery by candlelight, using both his magic and medical skills. Fans were thrilled to see him again, also this cameo hints at possible future storylines that could explore the mystical side of MU.

Daredevil, Cloak and Dagger

Daredevil, the blind lawyer Matt Murdock, is shone fighting crime as the effects of Magneto's electromagnetic pulse diminish. Daredevil along with Cloak and Dagger battles against crime and chaos in New York. Cloak and Dagger, the street-level heroes Ty Johnson and Tandy Bowen, join Daredevil in fighting the Prime Sentinels.

This episode was especially exciting because it was the first time Cloack and Dagger appeared in the 1990s Marvel Animated Universe.

Omega Red, Crimson Dynamo, and Darkstar

In the final episode, we see the Russian supervillains Omega Red, Crimson Dynamo, and Darkstar. They were defending a politician from attacking Prime Sentinels. This exciting scene ties back to Omega Red’s brief appearance in episode 8, where we got a hint of this powerful alliance.

Psylocke, Alpha Fight: Northstar, Aurora, and Puck

Psylocke teams up with Alpha Fight members Northstar, Aurora, and Puck to fight off the Prime Sentinels. This exciting collaboration brings back memories of their encounter in X-Men: The Animated Series. Northstar, Aurora, and Puck’s teamwork in the finale showcased their strong bond and collective strength.

Morph as Mister Fantastic and Sauron

Morph, the shape-shifting X-Men member, brings his unique talent to the cameo parade by transforming into two iconic characters: Mister Fantastic and Sauron. It is incredible how he uses their powers to fight the Sentinels and even make a daring escape.

En Sabah Nur (Apocalypse)

The most significant cameo comes at the end when a group of X-Men are transported to ancient Egypt, encountering En Sabah Nur, who becomes Apocalypse.

In episode 9 of X-Men ’97, our favourite mutants went head-to-head with two major foes: Bastion and Magneto. It was a real nail-biter and got us pumped for the season finale. But then, things got even more serious when the United Nations hit the panic button and activated the Magneto Protocols. So, if you haven’t watched the incredible season finale yet, go on Disney+ and watch it in one-go.

