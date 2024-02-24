WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Kevin Ownes Open Up On Vince McMahon Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Trigger Warning: The content below mentions sexual trafficking, rape and suicide

Last month former WWE employee Janel Grant shocked the world when she filed a sexual harassment and trafficking case against the former chairman and owner of WWE and executive chairman at TKO Group Vince McMahon, former WWE senior executive John Laurinaitis, and the WWE organization.

WWE wrestlers are not shying away from discussing Vince McMahon's situation and are being very vocal about it.

While talking to Mail Sports, WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Kevin Ownes expressed their views on Vince McMahon's lawsuit.

Becky Lynch expressed her views by saying, “These allegations are horrible and it's hard to reconcile as a talent and as a woman. But, my experience in WWE has only ever been amazing”

She further expressed, “Yes, in the beginning, there were some restrictions on some things; we couldn't punch, grabbing hair - there was some weird stuff there - but I was able to push us forward, push women forward and I'm very grateful for that. So this company. some of these things are hard to reconcile."

On the other hand, former WWE champion Kevin Ownes expressed his views, “Everything that has come out is awful. Just terrible, There are no words. If the people spoke out and went through what they went through, that's terrible. It's shameful and it can't ever happen again. That's what it comes down to to describe how sad this makes me feel.”

What Were the Allegations Against Vince McMahon?

Janel Grant shared some unsettling and surprising experiences from her time working at WWE. She mentioned meeting Vince McMahon in 2019, hitting it off with him, and ultimately being offered a job at the company.

She quickly discovered that Vince McMahon was manipulating her, making her sleep with other men in the company like John Laurinaitis. McMahon also made her create and send explicit content to Brock Lesnar in 2021.

He even gave her number to Lesnar who then asked her to send more such content. She even revealed that McMahon told her that Brock Lesnar had a special clause in his contract - a “Play Date” with her.

In 2022, Vince McMahon fired Ms. Grant after his wife Linda McMahon came to know about his relationship with Janel.

The mainstream media is now fixated on this case, and numerous other cases, both new and old, are resurfacing to shed light on harassment within WWE.

Vince McMahon has stepped down from his position at TKO Group and stated that he is no longer associated with WWE and TKO Group.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.



