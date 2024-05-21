Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil box office collections: Prithiviraj film gross 50 Crore Worldwide in Five Days

Given its strong performance in the first five days, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil can potentially become another Rs. 100 crore plus worldwide box office grosser.

By Jatinder Singh
Published on May 21, 2024  |  03:28 PM IST |  5.6K
prithviraj,
Prithviraj in Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil (image courtesy of Prithviraj Productions)

The dream year for the Malayalam film industry continues as the latest release Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has emerged yet another Blockbuster this year. The film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph has grossed Rs. 50 crore worldwide in five days of release. The domestic and overseas split is Rs. 26.50 crore and Rs. 24 crore (USD 2.85 million) respectively.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil had a strong opening, earning Rs. 3.90 crore on its first day (Thursday) at the Indian box office. The film managed to grow on Friday, with big gains outside Kerala, followed by substantial increases on Saturday and Sunday On Monday, the film held supremely well, with collections nearly matching those of Thursday.

The box office collections of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 3.90 crore
Friday - Rs. 4.80 crore
Saturday - Rs. 6.30 crore
Sunday - Rs. 7.70 crore
Monday - Rs. 3.80 crore

Total - Rs. 26.50 crore

Given its strong performance in the first five days, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil can potentially become another Rs. 100 crore plus worldwide grosser. However, it will face significant competition starting Thursday with the release of Turbo, which carries huge pre-release buzz and could impact its momentum. That said, we have seen movies thrive amidst competition this year, so Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil might be able to do the same.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is as follows:

Area Gross
Kerala Rs. 21.50 Cr. 
Karnataka Rs. 2.75 Cr. 
Tamil Nadu Rs. 1.00 Cr. 
Rest of India Rs. 1.25 Cr. 
   
INDIA Rs. 26.50 Cr. 
   
OVERSEAS USD 2,850,000 
(Rs. 24.00 Cr.) 
   
WORLDWIDE Rs. 50.50 Cr. 

Latest Articles