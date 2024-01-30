WWE Update: Will Roman Reigns Retain World Title Against Cody Rhodes At Wrestlemania 40?

But will it be as simple as it appears for Rhodes? The fact that Rhodes won the second Royal Rumble back-to-back makes it clear that the company does have plans for him. However, at the same time, making Reigns drop the Championship is also going to be a big gamble, which the creative team will have to ponder a lot about.

Will Roman Reigns drop the title to Cody Rhodes?

According to a report from Xero News, the decision on who’s winning the WrestleMania 40 main event between Reigns and Rhodes hasn’t been decided yet, and the company is still weighing the pros and cons of it.

The website’s official channel on X (formerly Twitter), shared that, at the moment, there is considerable support for Reigns dropping the title to Rhodes but there’s also support for him retaining the title.

“ATM the decision on who’s winning at Mania between Roman and Cody hasn't been decided, yet there is a lot of support for Roman to drop there is also a lot of support for him to Retain end of the day there is a select group of people who decided Roman's Booking and it will be up to them what Happens,” Xero news reported.

It further stated, “Time will tell if the decision will be locked in the week of Mania as there are still a lot of factors for them to look into and consider.”

So, for now, it hasn’t been decided who will win the main event of WrestleMania 40, and the company is expected to decide on it in the last week of WrestleMania 40.

Why Cody Rhodes might win the Championship

A WWE superstar winning the Royal Rumble match, back-to-back within 2 years of his return is just not a mere coincidence.

Cody Rhodes has climbed up the ladder in the WWE within just 2 years of his return, and it looks like the company already had big things lined up for him.

When Rhodes lost the encounter to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, there was a wave of disappointment among the fans. The entire WWE Universe was looking at Rhodes lifting the WWE Universal Championship from Reigns, but they were disappointed when Rhodes lost the match, thanks to an intervention by Roman’s cousin, Solo Sikoa.

Despite the loss, Rhodes continued to make himself relevant, after triumphing over ‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, and even won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship with Jey Uso.

When The Rock returned to WWE on January 8 and teased a possible match with Roman Reigns, it looked like Rhodes was out of the picture, and the contest looked between Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania 40.

However, Rhodes winning the Royal Rumble 2024 has brought the spotlight back on him, and he is now waiting to clasp his hands on the WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns.

