Watch: Cody Rhodes Apologizes to WWE Universe Post Royal Rumble 2024 for THIS Reason in Viral Video

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is widely regarded as the next big superstar of WWE. and today he proved it as a right claim. WWE hosted their 37th edition of the Royal Rumble. Royal Rumble 2024.

And Cody Rhodes said what he claimed he would do. Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble 2024 in a row. He won the last year’s Royal Rumble 2023. Cody Rhodes became the fourth WWE superstar to ever win Royal Rumble back-to-back in a row and the tenth WWE superstar to win Royal Rumble more than one time.



After Royal Rumble 2024 went off-air Cody Rhodes expressed his feelings in front of a live audience. A video of his promo is now going viral where he was apologizing to fans.

“Tampa, St. Pete, Did you have a great time tonight? Guys, I owe you an apology. I am sorry about what happened at WrestleMania 39. But we're going to WrestleMania 40.” Cody Rhodes expressed.



He further expressed,“It's been a long night I won't keep you here, an amazing show, an amazing crew, an amazing production. Sometimes when I come to Tampa when I come to St Pete, sometimes I try and stay and keep to myself, the reason is - this is Dusty territory.”

“So I thank you very much, for making it a Cody territory. I love you guys all so much. Have a great night and I'll see you next time.” The American Nightmare concluded.

ALSO READ: Cody Rhodes wins Royal Rumble 2024: How many WWE stars have won it back to back and who has most wins?

Advertisement

What’s next for Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble 2024 edition. According to the rules of tradition, in Royal Rumble battle royal the winner of the match the last survivor gets a golden ticket to WrestleMania.

That means The American Nightmare will main-event WrestleMania 40 in a row after he main-event WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, Cody Rhodes could not finish his story of becoming the first Rhodes of his family to become a WWE champion.

Just after winning the Royal Rumble 2024 match after pointing out at WrestleMania 40 logo. Rhodes turned his attention towards the VIP lounge where WWE Undisputed champion Roman Reigns was watching his match.

And he pointed out the finger at Roman Reigns almost confirming that now Cody Rhodes is coming back to finish his story and Roman Reigns’s legacy of 1500-plus days.

Still, we are 70 days away from the showcase of Immortals WrestleMania 40. And there’s a lot left in WWE tanks. WWE is a land of unexpected twists and turns.

ALSO READ: Cody Rhodes praised for answer on Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit while Triple H gets slammed