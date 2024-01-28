Cody Rhodes Praised for Answer on Vince McMahon Sex Trafficking Lawsuit While Triple H Slammed

WWE hosted its first major pay-per-view of the year Royal Rumble 2024, the 37th edition of the Royal Rumble event.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 was a stunner show. Roman Reigns retained his WWE undisputed championship defeating Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in a fatal four-way match

Bayley won the women’s Royal Rumble 2024 match after eliminating Jade Cargill and Liv Morgan at the end.

And Logan Paul won the match via disqualification and retained his United States Championship.

At the main event, the Men’s Royal Rumble match The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes made history.

Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble 2024 in a row after winning the Royal Rumble 2023 last year. Rhodes became the fourth WWE superstar to win the Royal Rumble in a row after 26 years.

The last man to do so was Stone Cold Steve Austin who won the Royal Rumble back-to-back in rows.

Cody Rhodes’s reaction to Vince McMahon’s lawsuit

At the post Royal Rumble 2024 press conference Cody Rhodes was asked about Vince McMahon’s sexual harassment lawsuit.

The American Nightmare responded, “Great question, I know as far as the news is concerned we were finding it out and reading the same thing that you guys were reading and he said a dark cloud certainly.”

He further expressed, “As far as TKO, Nick Khan & the board, clearly took it very seriously, acted immediately & looking at the future, you know I don’t know the answer to that and I think somewhere is really probably a basic tenant of just.”

“This crew more than ever from a roster standpoint is very family, never seen anything like this, most of the time wrestling locker rooms are fighting talking trash, making fun of each other, and sandbagging each other in the ring & all that nonsense.”

“This crew is very team-based and perhaps that’s the ingredient is everyone looking out for everyone — obviously as more news comes out we’ll be seeing it just like you do” Rhodes concluded.”

Triple H’s response to Vince McMahon’s reaction to Vince McMahon’s lawsuit

When former WWE chief of creatives and son-in-law of Vince McMahon came to talk he was presented with the same question about Vince McMahon’s lawsuit.



Triple H responded, “ I think Cody mentioned it, that we all found out real-time when you were, and that’s the truth. I’ll go back to what I said before.

“This is an amazing week for us. I just, at this point, I don’t even want to get bogged down in the negatives of it. I just want to focus on the positives and where we’re going, and we’re at the most exciting time of the year for us, we’re at the most exciting point, to me, business-wise I think that we’ve ever had.” he further expressed.

Fans are now expressing their opinions and comparing statements given by both Cody Rhodes and Triple H. It seems like fans are not happy with The Games’s response.



A Twitter user by the name of Cris expressed, “Everyone will say “What else could’ve Triple H said, go look at Cody’s response. Better than “I didn’t read it, idk, we made lots of money”

Another fan expressed, “ Not reading the biggest lawsuit in WWE history from your father-in-law Sure man.”



“This is a legal matter and I can’t speak on it at the time” Like dude Cody answered the questions better than you man wtf” another fan expressed his views.

What’s your thought on Triple H and Cody Rhodes’s reaction to Vince McMahon's controversy? Comment your opinions

