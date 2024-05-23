Xavier Worthy’s Injury Puts the Chiefs' Dream of 3-Peat in Danger Amid Rashee Rice and Harrison Butker’s Troubles

Xavier Worthy, the fastest player in the league, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs as the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The young Wide Receiver always dreamt of playing alongside the Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Worthy was thrilled to join the defending champions and got his draft spot inked on his body.

The Chiefs squad including Mahomes congratulated the WR after the Chiefs drafted him. He might be the perfect addition to their star-studded roster. But the Chiefs' journey has hit another roadblock before the commencement of the 2024 NFL season. Apparently, Xavier Worthy has injured himself in training. The Chiefs HC Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes addressed the issue on Wednesday.

Xavier Worthy Injury

Teams have begun preparing for the upcoming NFL season. The 21-year-old WR pulled his hamstring this week. Head Coach Andy Reid revealed that the youngster didn't practice on Wednesday owing to his injury. Reid tagged Worthy as smart, fast, and somebody who understands what is being thrown at him. Worthy was there for less than 2 days and had only got an introduction about how things work.

Patrick Mahomes admired Worthy’s intelligence and assured that there was nothing to worry about. The quarterback said that the Texas Longhorns product is asking the right questions and he was doing great before the injury. Mahomes is certainly worried about his dream of completing a 3-peat after Worthy’s injury since Harrison Butker and Rashee Rice’s troubles.

Rashee Rice and Harrison Butker Make Things Difficult For the Chiefs

Rashee Rice, the Chiefs Wide Receiver, is involved in a criminal investigation. He has 8 charges filed against him after being involved in a multi-vehicle accident. Rice might face an 8-game suspension from the NFL.

The Chiefs Kicker, Harrison Butker, made controversial remarks about the women and the LGBTQ community. Fans demand the league and the Chiefs to take action against the player. If the fans get it their way, the reigning Super Bowl champions might not make it to New Orleans.

