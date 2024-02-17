Rohit Sharma Displays Wicked Sense Of Humor On Field After Cracking THIS Joke To Jadeja

Rohit Sharma once again left everyone in splits with his humorous demeanor on Friday during the second day of the third Test against England in Rajkot. While England’s first inning was underway, Ravindra Jadeja bowled 2 no-balls, inviting an interesting comment from the Indian skipper.

Rohit teases Jadeja after 2 no balls

The incident took place in the 31st over when the former England skipper Joe Root was batting and Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja bowled two no balls. Sharma made a hilarious statement while reacting to this instance and said, “Jaddu samajh ye T20 hai, idhar no balls allowed nahi hai (Jaddu, think it’s a T20 game. No balls are not allowed here).”

India posted 445 on the board, at the end of the first inning on Day 2 of the third Test against Rajkot on Friday. The grand total was a result of blazing knocks by the Indian batting unit as two centuries and one half-century were scored during the first inning.

India in the 3rd Ind vs Eng Test

Skipper Rohit Sharma smashed a terrific century, as he scored 131 runs off just 196 balls, with 14 fours and 3 sixes coming off his bat. This inning played a crucial role in taking India to a respectable total after a dull start. It was this knock along with the equal efforts of Ravindra Jadeja, that provided stability to Indian batting. From 3 down at the mere score of 33, Rohit and Jadeja’s partnership added 204 runs to the total.