‘You Can’t Ever Discredit’: UFC Champion Claims Fighters Should ‘Thank’ Conor McGregor

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis has the utmost respect for Conor McGregor. ‘Stillknocks’ has claimed every fighter should be grateful to the Irishman for his contributions to the sport.

McGregor’s meteoric rise to the top was an entertaining ride. It made MMA more mainstream as a sport. The UFC also grew leaps and bounds in every aspect, thanks to the former two-division champion.

Dricus du Plessis Showers Praise on Conor McGregor

Dricus Du Plessis has claimed Conor McGregor is a legend in combat sports. The South African spoke about McGregor’s Midas touch. Du Plessis explained that some might dislike McGregor’s persona. However, he deserves to be respected.

Du Plessis thinks Conor McGregor is one of the most famous people on earth. He further noted that McGregor’s impact on MMA can never be ignored. He said (via BJ Penn):

“I mean that guy, everything he touches [turns to gold] man. He’s such a legend in this sport, what he’s done for the sport. He’s transformed it into such a mainstream sport.”

“I can understand disliking the persona but knowing, I don’t know him personally but meeting him, different person and even if you don’t like him, you can’t ever discredit what he’s done for this sport because every single fighter needs to thank him in my opinion for the raise in pay, the raise in awareness for this sport cuz I think Conor McGregor might be one of the most famous people on earth.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Superstars like Conor McGregor perhaps comes once in a lifetime. The Irish fighter, apart from his mic skills, had championship-caliber fighting acumen. The MMA world brace themselves as McGregor is set to return at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler.

When Dricus du Plessis Expressed Interest in Fighting Conor McGregor

Dricus Du Plessis has previously expressed interest in fighting Conor McGregor. The revelation came ahead of his UFC 297 title fight against Sean Strickland. McGregor teased that he’d fight Michael Chandler in middleweight.

Du Plessis, who became champion at UFC 287, was open to fighting ‘The Notorious’. He said ahead of the event (via Fan Nation):

“I would love the opportunity to fight Conor McGregor. I have been a massive fan of Conor since he came on the scene. When I was still a fan fighting in the local promotions, I was such a fan–and I still am.

Du Plessis added: “His career has been nothing short of spectacular. Conor changed this sport forever. To be able to share the cage with him would be an absolute honor. Fighting Conor McGregor would be one of the highlights of my career.”

Conor McGregor is set to fight Michael Chandler in welterweight. Meanwhile, Du Plessis is rumored to defend his title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.