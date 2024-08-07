Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, significance and puja ceremony

Lord Ganesh, the younger son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is known by various names like Gajanana, Dhoomraketu, Ekdanta, Vakratunda, Siddhi Vinayaka, and many more. Let's delve deeper into the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, and learn about the date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and significance.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2024?

The 10-day festival typically falls between August and September every year. In 2024, the festivities and their rituals will commence on Friday, September 6th, which is the date for Puja tithi to start. However, the actual Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 start date is September 7.

The Anant Chaturdashi or the Ganesh Visarjan for 2024 is scheduled for Tuesday, September 17th.

Shubh Muhurat for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

The auspicious time to welcome Ganpati Bappa into your homes starts from Friday, September 6th, at 03:01 p.m. and continues until September 7th at 5:37 p.m. The puja and welcoming rituals should be performed during this period. Generally, people bring Bappa home a day before Chaturthi, and perform the main puja the following day.

For the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony in 2024, the muhurat begins on September 17th at 11:03 a.m. and lasts until 01: 34 p.m., spanning 2 hours and 31 minutes.

Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Utsav celebration is a vital part of Hindu culture. Idols of Ganpati are crafted from clay and placed in homes, temples, and pandals. Lord Ganesh is revered as 'Vighnaharta,' the eliminator of obstacles, and welcoming him home brings along a lot of joy, peace and prosperity for the devotee.

Ganesh Chaturthi puja ceremony

According to Times Now, the correct ways to perform the puja ceremony are as follows:

Foremost, begin the ceremony by lighting an oil lamp.

Avahanam: Invite Ganpati Bappa and offer prayers

Pratisthapana: Request the almighty to accept the sacred seat you have placed for him

Asana Samarpanam: Offer a few flowers as a welcoming gesture

Padya: Clean Bappa’s feet with fresh water

Arghya: Present water to Bappa

Achaman: Take a sip of water from your hand after offering it to the almighty

Snana: Present water to Bappa for the bathing ceremony

Panchamrit Snanam: Give a panchamrit bath to Bappa by offering a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

Vastra: Present a fresh piece of cloth to the almighty.

Uttariya: Cover the upper body of God with another piece of cloth.

Yagnopaveetha: Make Bappa wear the sacred janeyu (thread), which will be placed diagonally across the left shoulder and under the right arm.

Gandha: Present the paste of chandan

Pushpa: Present flowers

Durva: Present the Durva grass

Sindoor: Apply kumkum on Bappa

Dhoop: An offering of incense sticks

Deep: Light an oil lamp

Naivedhya: Present bhog to Bappa. It can be any food dish you prefer, avoiding onions or garlic.

Tambulam: Offer a plate with fruits, a whole coconut, paan, supari, turmeric, and vermilion.

Dakshina: Present currency notes or coins as a form of gratitude

Aarti: Sing devotional songs, Bhajan Kirtan and Ganesh aarti.

Pradakshina or Parikrama: Take a walk around the deity in a clockwise direction as a form of Pradakshina or Parikrama.

Namaskar: Bow before the deity

Kshama Yachana: Ask for forgiveness for any mistakes made during the ceremony.

Going Green for Ganesh Chaturthi

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, it is essential to be mindful of the impact our celebrations have on the environment. By opting for eco-friendly Ganesh idols, we can honour tradition, while also protecting our planet. Idols can be made up of clay, newspaper, and rice flour.

