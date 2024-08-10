Kajari Teej 2024: Fasting date, rituals, puja ceremony and significance

The auspicious festival of Kajari Teej is just around the corner, and Hindus across the globe are gearing up to celebrate the festival. This celebration is particularly cherished by Hindu married women in the northern states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. On this occasion, married women observe a nirjala fast (fasting without water), visit temples, and seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.

Kajari Teej is observed on the third day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the Bhadrapada month or during Shravan. As we approach Kajari Teej in 2024, it is important for those partaking in this tradition to know about the puja rituals, date, and the significance attached to this sacred day.

When is Kajari Teej 2024?

This year, Kajari Teej 2024 will be celebrated on Thursday, 22 August. The Tritiya Tithi will start at 05:07 pm on August 21, 2024, and end at 01:45 pm on August 22, 2024. Kajari Teej, also known as Kajali Teej, or Boorhi Teej, falls fifteen days after Hariyali Teej, three days after Raksha Bandhan, and five days before Krishna Janmashtami.

Rituals to follow on Kajari Teej

On Kajari Teej, women worship Goddess Parvati and seek her blessings for a happy married life. On Kajari Teej, women wake up early in the morning and dress in vibrant traditional attire. They adorn themselves with sindoor, henna, and jewellery. Before sunrise, they have a meal, and then fast without eating or drinking throughout the day. Later, in the afternoon the ladies come together and spend the day singing traditional Kajri songs, dancing, participating in cultural activities, and embracing the festival's essence throughout the day.

The Kajari Teej Puja is performed in the evening at dusk and is a significant part of the fasting ritual. It involves preparing various dishes by mixing ghee with Sattu made from barley, wheat, gram peas, and rice. The fast is broken after offering prayers to the Moon.

Puja Vidhi

Before starting the puja, there's a custom of creating a pond-like structure. Ghee and jaggery are used to reinforce and adorn the outer edges of this structure, with a Neem twig planted nearby. Inside the pond, raw milk and water are poured, and a lamp is lit, which is placed close by. Women gaze into the milk-filled well to see the reflection of the puja items like the oil lamp made from Sattu ball, lemon, cucumber, and more.

The final step involves worshipping Neemdi Mata and Goddess Parvati with deep devotion. Following this the priest recites the Kajari Teej Katha and the Neemdi Mata Katha to conclude the Pooja rituals.

Significance of Kajari Teej

Hindus celebrate three main Teej festivals - Hariyali Teej, Hartalika Teej, and Kajari Teej. Each of these Teej festivals is highly significant for married women who observe a day-long nirjala fast.

In Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati desired to marry Lord Shiva and underwent intense penance to fulfil her wish. It is believed that by worshipping them and fasting on this day, one can receive the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, who symbolise a blissful married couple.

