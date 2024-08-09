Kalki Jayanti 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance

Kalki Jayanti, a significant Hindu festival, is celebrated to honour the expected future appearance of Lord Vishnu. Kalki Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Vishnu in the future. It holds a special place in the Hindu calendar, commemorating the eagerly awaited arrival of Kalki, the tenth and final avatar of Lord Vishnu. While the other nine incarnations of the almighty have already descended on Earth, the ultimate incarnation, Lord Kalki, is yet to manifest.

As per Hindu beliefs, Kalki is foretold to appear at the end of the current age, Kali Yuga, to restore cosmic order and righteousness. This festive event takes place on the sixth lunar day, known as Shashti tithi, during the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the traditional Hindu calendar month of Shravan. Special festivities are conducted to mark the occasion of Kalki Jayanti.

Kalki Jayanti 2024: Date

This year, Kalki Jayanti will be observed on 10th August. The arrival of Kalki is anticipated to start a golden era of peace, unity, and wisdom, offering comfort and freedom to mankind. Therefore, Kalki Jayanti is a moment filled with optimism and celebration for followers, eagerly anticipating the beginning of this fresh and new era.

Kalki Jayanti 2024: Time

The ideal Shubh Muhurat for performing the Kalki Jayanti Puja spans from 04:25 PM to 07:05 PM, lasting for 2 hours and 39 minutes. The Shashthi Tithi commences at 03:14 AM on August 10, 2024, and concludes at 05:44 AM on August 11, 2024.

This festival is an occasion for devotees to contemplate the assurances of divine intervention, and the eventual victory of good over evil.

Rituals to follow on Kalki Jayanti

The festivities of Kalki Jayanti involve a variety of rituals and religious practices centred around invoking Lord Vishnu in his Kalki form. Followers engage in prayers and spiritual practices to honour the prophesied future avatar and request the divine to support and safeguard them.

Temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu may conduct special ceremonies, with devotees reciting Vishnu Sahasranama and other sacred hymns to invoke blessings that depict the virtues and anticipated actions of Kalki. Many devotees observe a fast on this day, refraining from food and water or opting for a diet of fruits only, as a way of purification and dedication.

Significance of Kalki Jayanti

Kalki Jayanti carries great importance in Hinduism. As per Hindu texts, Kalki is prophesied to arrive on a white horse, wielding a sword to defeat evilness and inaugurate a fresh era of righteousness and goodness. This significant occurrence is seen as the beginning of the Satya Yuga.

