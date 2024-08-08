Nag Panchami 2024: Date, muhurat, significance and rituals

Nag Panchami is a revered Hindu festival that honours serpent deities. Celebrated in India and Nepal during the auspicious month of Sawan aka Shravan. Devotees perform rituals, including offering milk and flowers to snakes. Temples dedicated to serpents conduct special pujas to worship Nagas (Snakes).

The festival aims to seek blessings from the snake gods for the family's well-being and to protect themselves from snake bites. Read on to know the Nag Panchami date, puja muhurat, and significance of the festival.

Nag Panchami 2024 Date

Nag Panchami this year falls on Friday, August 9, 2024. The Panchami tithi starts at 12:36 AM on August 9 and ends at 03:14 AM on August 10. Nag Panchami is observed on the fifth day of the bright half of the lunar month of Shravan. It’s celebrated two days after Hariyali Teej.

Nag Panchami 2024 Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious time for Nag Panchami Puja is set between 05:47 AM and 08:27 AM on 9th August 2024, spanning 2 hours and 40 minutes for performing the rituals. Devotees are advised to perform their ceremonies during this favourable time frame to enhance their spiritual advantages.

Significance of Nag Panchami

The worship of serpents during Nag Panchami has deep roots in ancient customs and mythology. In Hinduism, snakes hold a sacred status and are linked to deities such as Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. They are believed to possess the ability to ward off negativity and bring blessings.

Encountering or witnessing a snake on the auspicious day of Naag Panchami is considered highly auspicious. Snakes are seen as embodiments of power and solar energy, symbolizing strength, vitality, and divine brilliance.

Nag Panchami Rituals

One of the main rituals includes offering milk, sweets, and flowers to snake idols or their pictures. In certain regions, cobras are worshipped and given milk as an offering.

During the puja, devotees also chant particular mantras. The Nag Panchami Puja Mantra is particularly important as it is recited to seek blessings and protection from the serpent gods.

Nag Panchami Puja Mantra

सर्वे नागाः प्रीयन्तां मे ये केचित् पृथ्वीतले।

ये च हेलिमरीचिस्था येऽन्तरे दिवि संस्थिताः ॥

ये नदीषु महानागा ये सरस्वतिगामिनः।

ये च वापीतडगेषु तेषु सर्वेषु वै नमः ॥

This mantra signifies that all the snakes residing in this world—the sky, heaven, sunbeams, lakes, wells, ponds, and so on—bestow your blessings upon us. We humbly bow down to all of you.

अनन्तं वासुकिं शेषं पद्मनाभं च कम्बलम्।

शङ्ख पालं धृतराष्ट्रं तक्षकं कालियं तथा ॥

एतानि नव नामानि नागानां च महात्मनाम्।

साय‌ङ्काले पठेन्नित्यं प्रातःकाले विशेषतः।

तस्य विषभयं नास्ति सर्वत्र विजयी भवेत्॥

The one who recites these names every evening and morning will be shielded from all misfortunes and will achieve success in life.

