Today, on January 26, 2024, India is joyfully commemorating its 75th Republic Day. At the crack of dawn, President Droupadi Murmu proudly raised the national flag at Kartavya Path. Adding to the grandeur, French President Emmanuel Macron graced the occasion as the esteemed guest of honor. The theme for this year's Republic Day is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Loktatantra ki Matruka', symbolizing the progress and essence of democracy. Undoubtedly, the events of this year's celebration were truly extraordinary and will be etched in history!

On Friday, for the first time in the history of the Republic Day parade, a troop of women soldiers from the three services marched along the Kartavay Path, led by the Army, Navy, and Air Force Corps of Military Police.

All-women Tri-Services contingent march on Kartavya Path parade ame history

The women in the Tri-Services contingent reflect the services' jointness, integrity, and synergy. This is the first time a troop of female soldiers representing all three services has marched with pride and elan on Republic Day. The slogan of the Tri-Service women's contingent is 'Seva Tatha Sahayata'.

The contingent is made up of female troops from the Army, Navy, and Air Force Military Police Corps. Women military police have been deployed in a variety of units and establishments in counter-insurgency areas, the Siachen glacier, the High Altitude Ares, and the desert environment. They have excelled in several Joint Exercises and UN Missions.

Advertisement

For the first time, nearly 100 female artists played Indian musical instruments such as Sankh, Naadswaram, and Nagada at the 75th Republic Day parade, rather than customary military bands.

The performance of traditional musical instruments is known as 'Avaahan'. Women used various traditional musical instruments to "call" parade participants to the Kartavya Path. During the Indian Air Force's fly-past, around 15 female pilots captivated the audience by portraying 'Nari Shakti' in the Indian Air Force.

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2024: Chief Guest, French President Emmanuel Macron extends wishes to PM Narendra Modi; calls him a 'dear friend'