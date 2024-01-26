India celebrates its 75th Republic Day today, January 26. As people around the country celebrate the festival, various world leaders have conveyed their best wishes to Prime Minister Modi and India.

French President Emmanuel Macron extended Republic Day greetings to the people of India and expressed his delight at being a part of the celebrations in Delhi. Macron, the chief guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations, arrived in Jaipur on Thursday. He received a warm welcome and held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra on a variety of bilateral and global topics.

Macron took to Twitter (now X) to wish Indians on Republic Day and called Prime Minister Modi a 'dear friend' in his post. He wrote, "My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let’s celebrate!"

PM Modi and PM Macron hold talks to strengthen ties between India and France

The talks aim to strengthen India-France strategic collaboration, particularly in military, security, trade, and clean energy, following the French leader's red-carpet welcome here. The talks took place at a 19th-century palace following Modi and Macron's tour from Jantar Mantar to the renowned Hawa Mahal in the Pink City.

Macron's visit aims to solidify the ambitious renewal of the India-France strategic partnership, which the two leaders agreed on in Paris on July 14 through the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, which has three pillars: "partnership for security and sovereignty, partnership for the planet, and partnership for the people". Last July, Modi was in France as the guest of honor for the Bastille Day celebration.

Macron's visit comes amidst India's plan to purchase 26 Rafale M jets from France for the navy's first indigenous aircraft carrier, the 45,000-tonne INS Vikrant. The country also intends to build three more Scorpene-class submarines using French technology to strengthen the Indian Navy's underwater capabilities. The overall value of the two agreements is believed to be between €9 billion and €10 billion.

